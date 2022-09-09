La Crosse City Council approves $38.6 million project budget, new District 5 council member

La Crosse can expect just over $38.6 million in projects next year after the city council approved the 2023 Capital Improvement Projects (CIP) budget on Thursday.

This $38,616,619 budget is smaller than in recent years, but includes some larger and long sought-after projects.

This includes $4.425 million to build a new Fire Station No. 4 on the North Side.

The new facility will be built alongside the old, historic fire station that was built in 1940. The original plans were to demolish and replace that building, but historical advocates have caused the city to shift gears.

The new station will have a slightly different footprint on the site than originally drafted, but will have most of the same functions and won't require purchasing any new homes or properties.

The city will also continue its work on the Kids Coulee Playground in Myrick Park next year, with $750,000 set aside for phase two of renovations.

Phase one of the project kicked off earlier this summer, which was to refurbish the existing facilities. But phase two in 2023 will add on new equipment, such as more slides and a zip line. The band shell performance area is also expected to be refurbished.

Other projects include renovations to city hall and the police department, funding to update the city's Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan, and a new shelter for Badger Hickey Park.

The city's project budget is just a piece of the overall budget that will be adopted in November. The Common Council approved the CIP in its consent agenda on Thursday with no discussion.

A new council member was also sworn in to office Thursday night, after being chosen by the full council to fill the vacancy in District 5.

Jenasea Hameister, 20, won the appointment with a 7-4 vote against Jake Williams.

Hameister, who is originally from DeForest, is a junior at UW-La Crosse majoring in public administration with a minor in legal studies, and she plans to go to law school after graduation. She was placed under the guardianship of her aunt and uncle growing up, which she said gave her a unique and positive experience.

"I feel like I'm able to navigate a lot of relationships with people of all different ages," she said.

Hameister serves on the UWL Student Senate, and over the summer she was a legislative intern for Democratic U.S. Rep. Ron Kind. Last April, she was also invited by the office of Gov. Tony Evers to speak at an event with Environmental Protection Agency director Michael Regan.

"Ever since," she said, "I really just wanted to get more involved, and I thought that city council could really provide more experience."

"I'm really excited to serve on the council. I think it will be a great opportunity to get involved in local issues. And I can't wait to meet my constituents and really just represent them in a way that they want to be represented," Hameister said.

Former council member Justice Weaver announced he was resigning in July due to health issues.

The city council also approved the hiring of a new finance director for the city, Chadwick Hawkins.

Hawkins grew up on French Island, and graduated from Logan High School. According to his LinkedIn, he attended UW-Stevens Point, and he is the previous clerk and treasurer for the town of Campbell.

"An exceptional candidate, and I think you'll do a wonderful job. We're really happy to have you here," La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds said.

Hawkins said it was "quite an honor" to be before the city council on Thursday.

Hawkins replaces former director Valerie Fenske, who left last winter to pursue a job in the private sector. Brian Nowicki has served as the city's interim finance director during what Reynolds described as an "intensive" search for a permanent candidate.

Other items the city council acted on Thursday night:

Approved an agreement with Mayo Clinic Health Systems to provide a free fitness program for firefighters

Approved extending a lease for Tri-State Ambulance to store its equipment with the city from six months to one year

Approved a rezoning for a four-unit townhouse building near Jackson and 7th Streets

Approved up to $12 million in additional TIF funding to continue work on the River Point District development