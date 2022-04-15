La Crosse City Council declares May 5 day to honor missing and murdered Indigenous women

May 5 will be a day to raise awareness of missing and murdered Indigenous women in La Crosse, joining a nationwide effort.

The La Crosse Common Council approved the day of awareness Thursday night, which will be accompanied by a 5K run-walk hosted by the Ho-Chunk Nation in Riverside Park.

The day is meant to bring awareness on the disproportionate amount of Indigenous women who experience gender-based violence and receive fewer resources, supports and media attention when they do.

Common Council member Rebecca Schwarz read the resolution in entirety Thursday night, which states that in 2016, the National Crime Information Center reported nearly 6,000 cases of missing American Indian and Alaskan Native women and girls, although the U.S. Department of Justice was only tracking 119 cases.

May 5th honors the birthday of Hanna Harris, a member of the Northern Cheyenne Tribe who was killed in 2013.

The city's resolution pointed out the lack of data kept on missing and murdered Indigenous women, and pointed to the differences in public outcry.

"Indigenous experience racism and prejudice through invisibility, driven by a lack of media coverage. Instead of nationwide manhunts, alerts, and round-the-clock news coverage when an affluent, white woman goes missing, news coverage can be minimal to nonexistent when an Indigenous woman or girl goes missing," it states.

"Many missing and murdered Indigenous women today remain unnamed and their disappearances unknown or unheard of," it states.

Additionally, the city's resolution highlights the disproportionate amount of Indigenous women who are exploited by sex trafficking. According to the Human Trafficking Institute, Wisconsin ranks sixth in the nation in sexual trafficking, which often occurs in urban centers and along the I-90/94 corridor.

The resolution also lists some of the Wisconsin Indigenous women that are known to be missing or murdered:

Bad River Ojibwe members Angeline Whitebird-Sweet, murdered in 1989, Charlene Couture, missing since 2009, Sheila St. Clair, missing since 2015, and Tess White, murdered in 2016

Lac du Flambeau Ojibwe members Susan Poupart, murdered in 1990, LaVonne Frank, murdered 1997, Donna (LaBarge) Peterson, murdered in 2004, and Emily Anne Marie Wayman, murdered in 2010

Ho Chunk members Jennifer Wesho, murdered in 1989, Jacinda Muir, murdered in 2015, and Kozee Decorah, murdered in May 2020

Menominee members Lisa Ninham, missing since 1980, Rae Elaine Tourtillot, murdered in 1986, Ingrid Washinawatok, murdered in 1999, Katelyn Kelley, murdered in July 2020, and Stephanie Greenspon, murdered in August 2020

Oneida members Lorraine Brown Bear, murdered in 2016, and Krystal Torres-Smith murdered in 2017

The resolution not only commits the city to recognizing May 5 as Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Day of Awareness each year, but also to working with Indigenous communities in the area and local organizations to increase awareness and support their health and wellbeing.

The 5K will be held at Riverside Park on May 5. Registration will begin at 11 a.m., and there is a $5 registration fee. The program will begin at 11:30 a.m.

The event will also include resources, statistical information and a call to action to bring awareness to the issue.

More information can be found on the Ho-Chunk Nation's Facebook page or by contacting Henry Greengrass at henry.greengrass@ho-chunk.com.

