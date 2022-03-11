La Crosse City Council extends lease with Econo Lodge for unsheltered

The La Crosse City Council agreed to another month of renting rooms at a local hotel to house the city's unsheltered population.

By a 10-3 vote, the council approved extending a lease to rent rooms at the Econo Lodge hotel through the end of April. Council members Larry Sleznikow, Barb Janssen and Chris Kahlow voted no.

The original resolution before the council contained a two-month extension through the end of May funded by $387,000 of federal relief money. However, council members sliced the extension in half after voting 11-2 in favor of an amendment authored by Rebecca Schwarz and seconded by Scott Neumeister.

Schwarz said the Econo Lodge isn't a long-term solution but something was necessary to "help people avoid sleeping outdoors in the next three weeks."

"I would much prefer that this be written month by month, not two months at a time," Schwarz said. "I want that flexibility to be there for us because it seems like we all have a lot of questions."

Several council members said the money being spent on hotel rooms should be applied to a more permanent solution.

"That's a lot of money for two months," Sleznikow said. "I'm not sure how many people will use the Econo Lodge once the weather warms up."

Janssen said it wasn't "an easy decision to say no to the Econo Lodge," but preferred the money go "more toward the more permanent transitional housing, which I think is what we want."

"I don't see extending one month at the Econo Lodge as making any difference," she said.

Last month, the council approved $1.5 million to purchase Maple Grove Motel located at 5212 Mormon Coulee Road. Plans call for the building to be used temporarily as a site where individuals can transition from homelessness. The city also hopes to build tiny shelters that will be used as additional bridge housing units, similar to ones built by the city of Madison.

Maple Grove will accommodate 32 residents, but that's only a fraction of the city's unsheltered population, 100 of whom are living at Econo Lodge.

Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department director Jay Odegaard said unsheltered residents are already staying outside at various places in the city. Many are expected to return this spring to a tent encampment at Houska Park.

However, council member Mackenzie Mindel said the weather is still too cold for people to stay in tents.

"I just want to remind everyone what the temperature is in April," Mindel said. "If we decide to go against this ... the people who are really paying the price for this are the unhoused folks at Econo Lodge."

The council rejected a separate resolution to repeal the designation of Houska Park as an campground for the unsheltered. The resolution was offered by Chris Woodard, whose district includes Houska Park.

Woodard said he has received multiple emails from constituents who believe the encampment has rendered the park unusable for the general public.

"In District 9, we have two parks, and we have only one after taking (Houska Park) to a campground," he said.

Woodard was the only council member to vote in favor of repealing the designation.

Mayor Mitch Reynolds said the only long-term solution is for the city to address what he called "the crisis housing shortage we have in our community." He said the city's current 1.7% vacancy rate is "not tenable."

"The most important thing we can possibly do as a city council is to facilitate the development of housing — housing of all kinds," Reynolds said.

He touted the "1,500 homes in the planning, development or construction stage in our city."

"The more homes we have ... the more likely we are going to get people into permanent housing," Reynolds said.

