La Crosse City Council gives final approval for Washburn housing development

An affordable housing complex in La Crosse’s Washburn Neighborhood got the final go-ahead from the La Crosse City Council on Thursday.

By a 13-0 vote, the council approved a $15.8 million, four-story, 65-unit complex that would feature a large number of income-based units, support services in-house and housing earmarked for people transitioning out of homelessness.

The development, proposed by Cinnaire Solutions Corp., is expected to be built along the east side of Fourth Street between Jackson and Mississippi streets. The city has purchased a row of properties on the site with plans to demolish them to make way for the project.

Council members were positive about the project. Mackenzie Mindel called Cinnaire as “one-of-a-kind developer” and lauded the project for “setting aside units for those who are unsheltered.”

Council member Mark Neumann said the project has neighborhood support.

“They made an effort from the get go ... to get input from neighbors,” Neumann said.

Rents in the building will range from $358 to $1,300, and the group will partner with Lutheran Social Services to provide services for those transitioning out of homelessness in 17 of the units.

Plans also include a community room and fitness room, along with 39 covered parking spots and 19 surface parking spaces.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.