La Crosse City Council member Justice Weaver resigns due to health issues

After four years on the La Crosse Common Council, District 5 council member Justice Weaver announced on Thursday that he was resigning.

In a statement shared by the city, Weaver said the resignation was because of personal health issues. His resignation took effect on July 5.

"I no longer am able to adequately serve on the city council and will be relocating for the time being," he said in his statement.

Weaver was first appointed to the city council in 2018, and as a student, he was elected to the seat in 2019, which represents a district encompassing much of the UW-La Crosse campus.

He is the previous chair of the Human Rights Commission, and he previously told the Tribune that one of his greatest accomplishments while on the city council was helping the city commit to cutting emissions to net zero by 2050.

At the time of his resignation, he was currently serving on the Judiciary & Administration Committee, the Municipal Transit Utility Board and the Room Tax Commission.

Weaver was to be up for reelection next spring. However, he was among a group of three council members that were drawn out of their districts during the redistricting process last fall.

"I have had a wonderful experience serving with my fellow council members, city staff and many constituents of the great city of La Crosse," Weaver said in his statement.

"Thank you for the opportunity to serve the citizens of La Crosse and work among individuals who have committed so much of their time and energy to make La Crosse a better place to all," he said.

There is now one vacancy on the La Crosse Common Council, bringing the body down to 12 representatives until a new member is either appointed to fill the spot or elected in the spring.