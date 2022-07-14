La Crosse City Council member Justice Weaver resigns due to health issues

After four years on the La Crosse Common Council, District 5 council member Justice Weaver announced on Thursday that he was resigning.
In a statement shared by the city, Weaver said the resignation was because of personal health issues. His resignation took effect on July 5.
"I no longer am able to adequately serve on the city council and will be relocating for the time being," he said in his statement.
Weaver was first appointed to the city council in 2018, and as a student, he was elected to the seat in 2019, which represents a district encompassing much of the UW-La Crosse campus.
He is the previous chair of the Human Rights Commission, and he previously told the Tribune that one of his greatest accomplishments while on the city council was helping the city commit to cutting emissions to net zero by 2050.
Olivia Herken is the local government reporter at the La Crosse Tribune and a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Journalism. She can be found on Twitter @oherken, and reached at 608-791-8217.
