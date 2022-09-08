La Crosse City Council passes ban on conversion therapy — again

The La Crosse Common Council has passed a ban on conversion therapy for a second time, after redrafting the original in hopes to protect it against legal challenges that are almost certain to come.

This ban prohibits medical professionals from performing conversion therapy on anyone under the age of 18 in the city of La Crosse. Conversion therapy is a widely discredited practice that attempts to forcibly change a person's sexual orientation or gender identity, and has been found to be particularly harmful to LGBTQ+ youth.

After meeting in closed session for about half an hour, the city council passed the ban on an 8-4 vote with one abstention.

"I do not want us to be scared away because we might be sued because we are looking out for the best interests for the people in this city," said council member Mac Kiel who has sponsored the legislation.

A crowd once again filled city hall on Thursday to watch the vote. The ban has gained a lot of attention in the community, and has featured dozens of voices both in support of the ban who say conversion therapy is harmful, and those in opposition who say it violates constitutional rights. Some at the meeting wore an array of rainbow colored shirts that read: "Conversion therapy dropout." One person held up a small sign in support of the First Amendment, while another person was wrapped in the pride flag.

The city council originally passed the ban back in June. But on the advice of the city's attorney, the resolution was reconsidered — which officially put the ban on pause — so that it could be rewritten to be legally stronger.

The original ban was broad and banned anyone in the city from performing conversion therapy on minors, and placed all enforcement in the hands of local police.

But the new ban is much narrower, and only prohibits medical and psychological professionals who are licensed or practicing under someone who is licensed from performing conversion therapy, which notably leaves out religious leaders.

The new ban also leaves enforcement up to the state, and any allegations of violations to the ban will be referred to the Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services.

Council president Barb Janssen, and council members Chris Woodard, Doug Happel, Scott Neumeister voted against the ban. Neumeister originally signaled support for the ban back in June, and council member Andrea Richmond abstained from voting.

La Crosse's ban is expected to face legal challenges after the conservative law group Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty (WILL), sent multiple warnings to the city council in recent weeks saying a lawsuit was imminent if the ban passed.

Although La Crosse is the 14th city to pass a ban on conversion therapy in the state, none have faced the same level of legal threat.

Earlier this week, a U.S. federal appeals court upheld Washington state's ban on conversion therapy for minors, ruling against a therapist who claimed it violated his freedom of speech and targeted him for his religion, which are similar arguments that those in opposition to La Crosse's ban have made.

As of Thursday, there were nearly 200 letters submitted to the city regarding the legislation, ranging in voices of opposition to support.

It's unclear to what extent conversion therapy is practiced in the medical and psychological field in La Crosse, but in recent months since the ban was first introduced area religious leaders have revealed they use conversion therapy in some capacity.