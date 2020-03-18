La Crosse City Hall closes doors, essential city services carry on

La Crosse City Hall is closing its doors to the public until April 16, effective 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The move comes after the first two cases of COVID-19 coronavirus were confirmed in La Crosse County Wednesday morning.

The city also announced Tuesday that all committee meetings will be cancelled for the remainder of March and April, with the exception of a handful of essential meetings, such as city council. The city is still deciding whether locations of these meetings will change and how they will handle public hearings.

But essential city services will continue during the closure.

All city buses, police, fire and EMS services, water and wastewater services, and solid waste and recycling pickup will all operate as normal, with the exception of the opening of the Isle La Plume brush and yard waste site, which won't open until at least April 16.