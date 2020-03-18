La Crosse City Hall closes doors, essential city services carry on

La Crosse City Hall is closing its doors to the public until April 16, effective 5 p.m. Wednesday.
The move comes after the first two cases of COVID-19 coronavirus were confirmed in La Crosse County Wednesday morning.
The city also announced Tuesday that all committee meetings will be cancelled for the remainder of March and April, with the exception of a handful of essential meetings, such as city council. The city is still deciding whether locations of these meetings will change and how they will handle public hearings.
But essential city services will continue during the closure.
All city buses, police, fire and EMS services, water and wastewater services, and solid waste and recycling pickup will all operate as normal, with the exception of the opening of the Isle La Plume brush and yard waste site, which won't open until at least April 16.
Voters can still cast an early ballot in-person at the clerk's office in city hall from March 23-April 3, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Other services normally done inside City Hall or further help with those services should be done over the phone, online or by mail until April 16.
Payments for municipal court citations, parking tickets, utility bills and other invoices can either be placed in the drop box outside of City Hall, mailed to the treasurer's office, completed online or over the phone.
Other business, such as buying a bus pass, requesting a building permit or inspection, or getting your pet licensed — which is due April 1 — also can be completed over the phone, online or through the mail.
All public education programs at the libraries, police and fire departments and with the parks department have been postponed until further notice, as well.
