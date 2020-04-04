La Crosse city officials prepare for dollars lost during the pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Walking through downtown La Crosse, you can see most storefronts with a note for its customers taped to the door. Saying it’s closed, or open for limited hours, or only offering certain small-scale parts of its business.

It’s something most cities around the state, and even the country, are experiencing. And as people are losing jobs and income, and large-scale operations shut down as well, the taxes the city collects to use in its next budget are in jeopardy.

What does that look like for La Crosse?

“We know there’s going to be negative impacts,” said La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat.

A major funding source for the city is property taxes — about $80 million — which Kabat thinks might make things more challenging.

“I’ve gotten calls and emails from both residents and businesses who are asking to pause or waive the next installment date,” Kabat said.

Residents and businesses make four installments in property taxes during a fiscal year — Jan. 31, March 31, May 31 and July 31. But those are state mandated, and can’t be adjusted at the local level, Kabat said.