La Crosse city officials prepare for dollars lost during the pandemic

Walking through downtown La Crosse, you can see most storefronts with a note for its customers taped to the door. Saying it’s closed, or open for limited hours, or only offering certain small-scale parts of its business.
It’s something most cities around the state, and even the country, are experiencing. And as people are losing jobs and income, and large-scale operations shut down as well, the taxes the city collects to use in its next budget are in jeopardy.
What does that look like for La Crosse?
“We know there’s going to be negative impacts,” said La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat.
A major funding source for the city is property taxes — about $80 million — which Kabat thinks might make things more challenging.
“I’ve gotten calls and emails from both residents and businesses who are asking to pause or waive the next installment date,” Kabat said.
Residents and businesses make four installments in property taxes during a fiscal year — Jan. 31, March 31, May 31 and July 31. But those are state mandated, and can’t be adjusted at the local level, Kabat said.
So far, the city has collected about $57 million in property taxes, which is sent out to school districts, the county and the technical college as soon as it’s collected. That means it is missing about $30 million, with nothing to fall back on.
But other factors are going to play into the financial dent the city will take because of this pandemic.
“Obviously our economy here in La Crosse, we have so many locally owned businesses. Which makes us special as a community. But obviously when we have a situation like this, it’s our local owners who are really feeling the downturn and the closures, and having to just deal with those challenges,” Kabat said.
In March, the city announced a small business relief grant that would help pay up to $25,000 in payroll expenses for a business and paused all city-related loan payments for them.
Kabat said more than 100 businesses have contacted the city about the grant, which still needs approval from Common Council on April 9.
The city estimates about 100 small businesses downtown alone have been shut down or limited, but it also recognizes some of its large players as well.
When it comes to things like the La Crosse Center or the regional airport, Kabat says the city will take a bit hit, even though neither pays the city property taxes.
Kabat said the airport is down about 90% in business, which includes flights, car rentals and concession sales.
Meanwhile, the La Crosse Center has had to cancel several large-scale events — all while pursuing a $42 million expansion that is largely paid for by room taxes. And no one is checking into hotels like they used to.
“Again, it’s one of those things that we’re so blessed here in La Crosse, that we have a very diverse economy,” Kabat said, “and when you have a big portion of those sectors being shut down, it has a ripple effect.
“We probably haven’t even seen the worst of it yet.”
It’s also no secret that the city is fearful of potential flooding this spring, already sitting with a record-high water table. Outlook reports remain positive for now, but any flooding could redistribute any emergency funding away from the virus efforts.
But the city is staying hopeful that it has the right tools to get out of this when the time comes.
About 20% of its $68.76 million operating budget is in reserves, which could be used to pay for emergency grants and extra staffing.
“We do have a very substantial reserve fund for these types of emergencies. We’re hopeful that we don’t need to tap into it,” Kabat said.
On top of that, the city has collected more than half of its property taxes already, and was financially healthy going into this global crisis.
“The city, our operation is doing well. We’ve really been very disciplined when it comes to our fiscal operations, so for the past seven years we’ve reduced total city spending,” Kabat said.
And same with the state. Going into March, it was looking at an increase of about 6% increase in tax revenue, even with a particularly down month of February, according to a report from the state Department of Revenue.
“I think with the updates to the orders from the president and the governor, we know that our facilities, our programs are going to be shut down realistically through April, and probably until May at the earliest,” Kabat said, “So I think it will take probably through the summer to get back to some type of normalcy.”
“But I have full confidence that we will get through this.”
