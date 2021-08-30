La Crosse City Plan Commission continues pause on King & 11th housing project

Officials eventually settled on an additional 30-day referral for the zoning, despite Biondo saying this is likely to cause him to back out of the project.

"It's been a long, tough, expensive process," Biondo said.

"If you refer it for 30 [days], I can't be part of that," he said.

The commission weighed possibly amending the zoning before them to only allow four units on the property, with the understanding that any housing project on that lot would still need to go through the design process and receive another round of votes regardless of its size.

But some officials felt amending it might be too hasty a decision coupled with the fast changing details of the project, and others worried it was unfair to approve zoning for a four-unit development without any plans for it, just a verbal commitment.

"I'm very disappointed that at the last minute we would attempt to amend something to allow a four unit," said council member Chris Kahlow who represents the area. "I think it is flying by the seat of our pants, I think we are doing a disservice to our city if we do this."