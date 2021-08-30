La Crosse City Plan Commission continues pause on King & 11th housing project

The La Crosse City Plan Commission voted Monday evening to refer zoning for a proposed housing development in the Washburn Neighborhood for an additional 30 days as partners continue to debate the size and scope of the project.
Developer Kevin Biondo told the commission that he would be open to again reducing the size of the project, a proposal that was first brought to the La Crosse Common Council in June. A decision on the zoning for the development is likely to now wait another month — what would be its third referral — while partners consider the new plan.
Heading into Monday night's meeting, Biondo had narrowed plans down to a 12-unit, L-shaped building with new design standards after working on a compromise over the last three months with neighbors who were concerned that it was too dense a project for the family-centered neighborhood.
This minimization, however, seemed to fall short of reaching the preferred compromise of other partners, and neighbors remained steadfast in their desire to see single family homes or four units on the lot instead. The La Crosse Planning Department also reversed its course, now recommending to deny the zoning for the project, in-part because of the "negative neighborhood association and community feedback," after previously supporting it.
The project seemed likely to fail until Biondo told the commission that he would now be willing to reduce the project to four units, prompting some confusion on next steps for commissioners who were at present voting on the zoning for the 12-unit plan.
Officials eventually settled on an additional 30-day referral for the zoning, despite Biondo saying this is likely to cause him to back out of the project.
"It's been a long, tough, expensive process," Biondo said.
"If you refer it for 30 [days], I can't be part of that," he said.
The commission weighed possibly amending the zoning before them to only allow four units on the property, with the understanding that any housing project on that lot would still need to go through the design process and receive another round of votes regardless of its size.
But some officials felt amending it might be too hasty a decision coupled with the fast changing details of the project, and others worried it was unfair to approve zoning for a four-unit development without any plans for it, just a verbal commitment.
"I'm very disappointed that at the last minute we would attempt to amend something to allow a four unit," said council member Chris Kahlow who represents the area. "I think it is flying by the seat of our pants, I think we are doing a disservice to our city if we do this."
Council member Scott Neumeister posed whether the city could waive any potential fees that would come Biondo's way as part of coming up with new designs, but it was unclear if that might be possible and no official approval of any waivers was granted Monday.
The referral passed on a 4-3 vote, with council members Neumeister, Kahlow and Jennifer Trost, as well as commissioner Elaine Yager voting in favor. Mayor Mitch Reynolds, who chairs the commission, did not vote.
It's unclear whether Biondo will return with new plans for a four unit development during this pause, if granted by the full La Crosse Common Council next week.
Neighbors stated that another developer has proposed placing two townhouse-style homes on the lot instead, but there was not confirmation of this by city staff.
The Judiciary & Administration Committee will need to approve this recommendation to refer for 30 days, as well as the full Common Council, before it is official. The J&A meets Tuesday night to take up the issue.
If approved, the project would go before the council in the October cycle in what would be its fourth time before the body.