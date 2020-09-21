La Crosse clerk, Evers sued by fired poll worker over mask mandate

In a lawsuit filed last week, a La Crosse man is suing the La Crosse City Clerk and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers claiming he was fired as a poll worker in the August primary election for not wearing a mask.
According to the complaint, the man, Nicholas Newman, is suing clerk Teri Lehrke and Evers for the implementation and what they claim as "wrongful" enforcement of the state-mandated mask requirement.
On Aug. 11, Newman was told to leave his polling place as a worker because he was not wearing a mask, saying he had a medical condition that exempted him from wearing one, the complaint said.
Lehrke told Newman to leave and that he was "discharged" of his duties as a poll worker because he could not wear the mask, citing the statewide mask requirement, according to the complaint.
The complaint quoted her as calling Newman's use of the exemption a "neglection" of his official duties as a poll worker.
Newman's medical conditions were unspecified in the complaint, but said that he suffers from breathing problems, and that he also has a medical condition that "makes it dangerous for him to wear a mask for an extended period of time."
The complaint said that Newman also asked Lehrke if he could remain as an election observer instead of a poll worker and requested alternative personal protective equipment, but she still insisted he leave the polling place.
After much back and forth, according to the complaint, Lehrke also said Newman could not work in any future election.
The lawsuit was filed on Sept. 17 in La Crosse County, and an official court date has not yet been set, though on Monday the case was assigned to Judge Todd Bjerke, according to Wisconsin Circuit Court Access.
The plaintiff and his lawyers are requesting that the court declares Gov. Evers's Executive Order No. 82 and Emergency Order No. 2, which declared a public health emergency and ordered statewide masks, unlawful and to prevent him from issuing future orders, and reverse Lehrke's enforcement of the orders.
"The American system of government contains three branches, not one. For those who might say the governor must do 'something,' the founders divided power for a reason: They had left behind a king's rule. Power is divided on purpose so that it cannot be exercised so easily," Newman's lawyer, Joe Voiland with Veterans Liberty Law, said in a statement.
"This case is not about whether masks are good or bad, or whether they should be mandated for some. This case is about whether a single individual can claim the power to mandate that himself. Tony Evers is our governor, he is not our king," he said.
Veterans Liberty Law also represents a parent involved in the Wisconsin Supreme Court lawsuit over schools shutting down in Madison and Dane County.
The suit comes on top of several others filed against Evers and his administration over the mask mandate and handling of the pandemic, many arguing it's an overreach of his authority as governor.
"We know that masks can save lives, and Gov. Evers continues to ask everyone to do their part to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask, staying safer at home, and limiting their social circles as much as possible," a spokesperson for the governor told the Tribune on Monday.
Lehrke did not immediately respond for comment.
Wisconsin has recently experienced a skyrocketing amount of COVID-19 cases, La Crosse specifically named one of the worst metro areas for the spread of the virus in the country.
During the weekend, the state saw its most infectious periods yet, reporting 8,515 cases Friday through Sunday. As of Monday, over 100,000 individuals have tested positive and more than 1,200 people have died.
Wisconsin's mask mandate is expect to expire on Sept. 28, and Evers has not yet signaled if he will extend the order.
