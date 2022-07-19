 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
La Crosse Co. launches investigation after deputy appears to flash racist hand gesture in photo

La Crosse County is launching an internal investigation after a sheriff's deputy appeared to flash a hand gesture associated with white supremacy and racism in a photo that has since been removed from Sheriff Jeff Wolf's Facebook page.

According to a joint statement issued Monday by Wolf and interim county administrator Jane Klekamp, officials are also requesting an outside party conduct a review of the incident.

"La Crosse County stands against racism and discrimination in all its forms. We are aware of an image being shared online and we condemn the use of what appears to be a sign associated with racist hate groups," the joint statement said.

In a photo that was shared to Wolf's professional Facebook page, sheriff's deputy Brandon Penzkover appears to give the "OK" hand symbol, which has in recent years been adopted by white supremacists and their groups.

In 2019, the Anti-Defamation League added the hand gesture to its list of symbols of hate.

La Crosse Co. launches internal investigation after deputy appears to flash racist hand gesture in photo

A screenshot of a since-deleted post from La Crosse County Sheriff Jeff Wolf appears to show deputy Brandon Penzkover, third from right, flashing the "OK" hand symbol, which has been adopted by white supremacy groups in recent years and labeled as a symbol of hate.

As of late last week, the photo and post were removed from Wolf's Facebook page, but the Tribune received and has reviewed a screenshot of the post.

The photo is of a posed group of officers, including Wolf and Penzkover.

"Proud to work alongside the men and women of the La Crosse County Sheriff's Office to protect the citizens of La Crosse County," Wolf said in the caption.

A screenshot of comments under the post that was also shared with the Tribune shows a person acknowledging Penzkover's hand gesture with an emoji.

The Tribune reached out to Wolf directly last week asking why the photo was removed and whether he was aware the hand symbol was in the photo before it was posted, but he did not respond.

It was unclear if Penzkover was placed on any kind of leave during the investigation.

Wolf, a Republican, is not running for reelection this fall.

