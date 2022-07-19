La Crosse Co. launches investigation after deputy appears to flash racist hand gesture in photo

La Crosse County is launching an internal investigation after a sheriff's deputy appeared to flash a hand gesture associated with white supremacy and racism in a photo that has since been removed from Sheriff Jeff Wolf's Facebook page.
According to a joint statement issued Monday by Wolf and interim county administrator Jane Klekamp, officials are also requesting an outside party conduct a review of the incident.
"La Crosse County stands against racism and discrimination in all its forms. We are aware of an image being shared online and we condemn the use of what appears to be a sign associated with racist hate groups," the joint statement said.
In a photo that was shared to Wolf's professional Facebook page, sheriff's deputy Brandon Penzkover appears to give the "OK" hand symbol, which has in recent years been adopted by white supremacists and their groups.
In 2019, the Anti-Defamation League
added the hand gesture to its list of symbols of hate.
A screenshot of a since-deleted post from La Crosse County Sheriff Jeff Wolf appears to show deputy Brandon Penzkover, third from right, flashing the "OK" hand symbol, which has been adopted by white supremacy groups in recent years and labeled as a symbol of hate.
Contributed
As of late last week, the photo and post were removed from Wolf's Facebook page, but the Tribune received and has reviewed a screenshot of the post.
The photo is of a posed group of officers, including Wolf and Penzkover.
"Proud to work alongside the men and women of the La Crosse County Sheriff's Office to protect the citizens of La Crosse County," Wolf said in the caption.
A screenshot of comments under the post that was also shared with the Tribune shows a person acknowledging Penzkover's hand gesture with an emoji.
The Tribune reached out to Wolf directly last week asking why the photo was removed and whether he was aware the hand symbol was in the photo before it was posted, but he did not respond.
It was unclear if Penzkover was placed on any kind of leave during the investigation.
Wolf, a Republican, is
not running for reelection this fall.
COLLECTION: Scenes in La Crosse, then and now
Second and State streets, 1928
Second and State streets in 1928.
This photo is part of '21 UW-La Crosse graduate Brianna Graw's collection, Then & Now: "A Rephotographic Project." Photos in this collection were taken by Brianna Graw, her grandfather, Ron Graw, and obtained from archival resources.
UW-L Murphy Library Digital Collections
Second and State Streets, 2021
Second and State streets, 2021. This photo is part of '21 UW-La Crosse graduate Brianna Graw's collection, Then & Now: "A Rephotographic Project." Photos in this collection were taken by Brianna Graw, her grandfather, Ron Graw, and obtained from archival resources.
Brianna Graw photo
Third and Main streets, 1991
Third and Main streets, 1991. This photo is part of 2021 UW-La Crosse graduate Brianna Graw's collection, Then & Now: "A Rephotographic Project." Photos in this collection we taken by Brianna Graw, her grandfather, Ron Graw, and obtained from archival resources.
Dan Novak photo, UW-L Murphy Library Digital Collections
Third and Main streets, 2021
Third and Main streets, 2021. This photo is part of 2021 UW-La Crosse graduate Brianna Graw's collection, Then & Now: "A Rephotographic Project." Photos in this collection we taken by Brianna Graw, her grandfather, Ron Graw, and obtained from archival resources.
Brianna Graw photo
Ron Graw, 28th and Cass streets, 1988
This photo shows Brianna's grandparent's old house at 28th and Cass streets in 1988. It is part of 2021 UW-La Crosse graduate Brianna Graw's collection, "Then & Now: A Rephotographic Project." Photos in this collection were taken by Brianna Graw, her grandfather, Ron Graw, and obtained from archival resources.
Ron Graw
Brianna Graw, 28th and Cass Streets, 2021
This photo shows Brianna's grandparent's old house at 28th and Cass streets in 2021. It is part of 2021 UW-La Crosse graduate Brianna Graw's collection, "Then & Now: A Rephotographic Project." Photos in this collection we taken by Brianna Graw, her grandfather, Ron Graw, and obtained from archival resources.
Brianna Graw photo
200 block of South Fifth Avenue, 1945
The 200 block of South Fifth Avenue in 1945. This photo is part of 2021 UW-La Crosse graduate Brianna Graw's collection, "Then & Now: A Rephotographic Project." Photos in this collection we taken by Brianna Graw, her grandfather, Ron Graw, and obtained from archival resources.
UW-L Murphy Library Digital Collections
200 block of South Fifth Avenue, 2021
The 200 block of South Fifth Avenue in 2021. This photo is part of 2021 UW-La Crosse graduate Brianna Graw's collection, "Then & Now: A Rephotographic Project." Photos in this collection we taken by Brianna Graw, her grandfather, Ron Graw, and obtained from archival resources.
Brianna Graw
300 block of Main Street, 1982
The 300 Block of Main Street in 1982. This photo is part of 2021 UW-La Crosse graduate Brianna Graw's collection, "Then & Now: A Rephotographic Project." Photos in this collection we taken by Brianna Graw, her grandfather, Ron Graw, and obtained from archival resources.
UW-L Murphy Library Digital Collections
Brianna Graw, 300 block of Main Street, 2021
The 300 block of Main Street in 2021. This photo is part of 2021 UW-La Crosse graduate Brianna Graw's collection, "Then & Now: A Rephotographic Project." Photos in this collection we taken by Brianna Graw, her grandfather, Ron Graw, and obtained from archival resources.
Brianna Graw
300 block of Pearl Street, 1900
This photo shows the 300 block of Pearl Street in 1900.
UW-L Murphy Library Digital Collections
300 block of Pearl Street, 2021
This photo show the 300 block of Pearl Street in 2021. It is part of 2021 UW-La Crosse graduate Brianna Graw's collection, "Then & Now: A Rephotographic Project." Photos in this collection we taken by Brianna Graw, her grandfather, Ron Graw, and obtained from archival resources.
Brianna Graw
400 block of Main Street, 1994
This photo shows the 400 block of Main Street in 1994. It is part of 2021 UW-La Crosse graduate Brianna Graw's collection, "Then & Now: A Rephotographic Project." Photos in this collection we taken by Brianna Graw, her grandfather, Ron Graw, and obtained from archival resources.
Dan Novak
400 block of Main Street, 2021
This photo shows the 400 block of Main Street, 2021. It is part of 2021 UW-La Crosse graduate Brianna Graw's collection, "Then & Now: A Rephotographic Project." Photos in this collection we taken by Brianna Graw, her grandfather, Ron Graw, and obtained from archival resources.
Brianna Graw
Ron Graw, Causeway Boulevard Flood, 1965
Causeway Boulevard Flood, 1965.
UW-L Murphy Library Digital Collections
Brianna Graw, Causeway Boulevard, 2021
Causeway Boulevard, 2021. This photo is part of 2021 UW-La Crosse graduate Brianna Graw's collection, "Then & Now: A Rephotographic Project." Photos in this collection we taken by Brianna Graw, her grandfather, Ron Graw, and obtained from archival resources.
Brianna Graw photo
Murphy Library, Grandview Hospital, 1962
Grandview Hospital, 1962.
UW-L Murphy Library Digital Collections
Brianna Graw, Family & Children's Center, 2021
Family & Children's Center, 2021. This photo is part of 2021 UW-La Crosse graduate Brianna Graw's collection, "Then & Now: A Rephotographic Project." Photos in this collection we taken by Brianna Graw, her grandfather, Ron Graw, and obtained from archival resources.
Unknown, Gideon C. Hixon House, 1962
Gideon C. Hixon house, 1962.
UW-L Murphy Library Digital Collections
Brianna Graw, Gideon C. Hixon House, 2021
The Historic Hixon House Museum, 2021. This photo is part of 2021 UW-La Crosse graduate Brianna Graw's collection, "Then & Now: A Rephotographic Project." Photos in this collection we taken by Brianna Graw, her grandfather, Ron Graw, and obtained from archival resources.
Brianna Graw photo
Murphy Library, Grandad Bluff, 1891
Grandad Bluff in 1891.
UW-L Murphy Library Digital Collections
Brianna Graw, Grandad Bluff, 2021
Grandad Bluff in 2021. This photo is part of 2021 UW-La Crosse graduate Brianna Graw's collection, "Then & Now: A Rephotographic Project." Photos in this collection we taken by Brianna Graw, her grandfather, Ron Graw, and obtained from archival resources.
Brianna Graw photo
Milwaukee Railway Passenger Depot, 1931
Milwaukee Railway Passenger Depot, 1931.
UW-L Murphy Library Digital Collections
Brianna Graw, La Crosse Amtrak Station, 2021
La Crosse Amtrak Station, 2021. This photo is part of 2021 UW-La Crosse graduate Brianna Graw's collection, "Then & Now: A Rephotographic Project." Photos in this collection we taken by Brianna Graw, her grandfather, Ron Graw, and obtained from archival resources.
Brianna Graw photo
Murphy Library, La Crosse Rubber Mills Company, 1921
La Crosse Rubber Mills Company, 1921.
UW-L Murphy Library Digital Collections
Brianna Graw, La Crosse Rubber Mills Company, 2021
La Crosse Rubber Mills Company, 2021. This photo is part of 2021 UW-La Crosse graduate Brianna Graw's collection, "Then & Now: A Rephotographic Project." Photos in this collection we taken by Brianna Graw, her grandfather, Ron Graw, and obtained from archival resources.
Brianna Graw photo
Unknown, Mons Anderson house, 1958
Mons Anderson House, 1958.
UW-L Murphy Library Digital Collections
Brianna Graw, Le Chateau Restaurant, 2021
Le Chateau Restaurant, 2021. This photo is part of 2021 UW-La Crosse graduate Brianna Graw's collection, "Then & Now: A Rephotographic Project." Photos in this collection we taken by Brianna Graw, her grandfather, Ron Graw, and obtained from archival resources.
Brianna Graw photo
Murphy Library, Willys Hudson Gas Station
Willys Hudson Gas Station, 1941.
UW-L Murphy Library Digital Collections
Brianna Graw, Mobile Detail Specialist, 2021
Mobile Detail Specialist, 2021. This photo is part of 2021 UW-La Crosse graduate Brianna Graw's collection, "Then & Now: A Rephotographic Project." Photos in this collection we taken by Brianna Graw, her grandfather, Ron Graw, and obtained from archival resources.
Brianna Graw photo
Murphy Library, Pettibone Park Pavilion, 1909
Pettibone Park Pavilion, 1909.
UW-L Murphy Library Digital Collections
Brianna Graw, Pettibone Park Pavilion, 2021
This photo is part of 2021 UW-La Crosse graduate Brianna Graw's collection, "Then & Now: A Rephotographic Project." Photos in this collection we taken by Brianna Graw, her grandfather, Ron Graw, and obtained from archival resources.
Brianna Graw photo
Unknown, Riverside Park, 1968
Riverside Park, 1968.
UW-L Murphy Library Digital Collections
Brianna Graw, Riverside Park, 2021
Riverside Park, 2021. This photo is part of 2021 UW-La Crosse graduate Brianna Graw's collection, "Then & Now: A Rephotographic Project." Photos in this collection we taken by Brianna Graw, her grandfather, Ron Graw, and obtained from archival resources.
Brianna Graw photo
Unknown, St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 1960
St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 1960.
UW-L Murphy Library Digital Collections
Brianna Graw, San Damiano Chapel, 2021
San Damiano Chapel, 2021. This photo is part of 2021 UW-La Crosse graduate Brianna Graw's collection, "Then & Now: A Rephotographic Project." Photos in this collection we taken by Brianna Graw, her grandfather, Ron Graw, and obtained from archival resources.
Brianna Graw photo
Unknown, St. Rose Convent Fire, 1923
St. Rose Convent Fire, 1923.
UW-L Murphy Library Digital Collections
Brianna Graw, St. Rose Convent, 2021
St. Rose Convent, 2021. This photo is part of 2021 UW-La Crosse graduate Brianna Graw's collection, "Then & Now: A Rephotographic Project." Photos in this collection we taken by Brianna Graw, her grandfather, Ron Graw, and obtained from archival resources.
Brianna Graw photo
Unknown, Joseph B. Funke Candy Company, 1936
Joseph B. Funke Candy Company, 1936.
UW-L Murphy Library Digital Collections
Brianna Graw, The Charmant Hotel, 2021
The Charmant Hotel, 2021. This photo is part of 2021 UW-La Crosse graduate Brianna Graw's collection, "Then & Now: A Rephotographic Project." Photos in this collection we taken by Brianna Graw, her grandfather, Ron Graw, and obtained from archival resources.
Brianna Graw photo
Unknown, The Rivoli Theatre, 1963
The Rivoli Theatre, 1963.
UW-L Murphy Library Digital Collections
Brianna Graw, The Rivoli Theatre, 2021
The Rivoli Theatre, 2021. This photo is part of 2021 UW-La Crosse graduate Brianna Graw's collection, "Then & Now: A Rephotographic Project." Photos in this collection we taken by Brianna Graw, her grandfather, Ron Graw, and obtained from archival resources.
Brianna Graw photo
Dan Novak, W.A. Roosevelt Company, 1964
W.A. Roosevelt Company, 1964.
UW-L Murphy Library Digital Collections
Brianna Graw, Trust Point Inc, 2021.jpg
Trust Point Inc, 2021. This photo is part of 2021 UW-La Crosse graduate Brianna Graw's collection, "Then & Now: A Rephotographic Project." Photos in this collection we taken by Brianna Graw, her grandfather, Ron Graw, and obtained from archival resources.
Brianna Graw photo
UW-L Collection, UW-L Track Meet, 1920
UW-L track meet, 1920.
UW-L Murphy Library Digital Collections
Brianna Graw, UW-L Football Field, 2021
UW-L football field, 2021. This photo is part of 2021 UW-La Crosse graduate Brianna Graw's collection, "Then & Now: A Rephotographic Project." Photos in this collection we taken by Brianna Graw, her grandfather, Ron Graw, and obtained from archival resources.
Brianna Graw photo
UW-L Collection, La Crosse State Normal School, 1927
La Crosse State Normal School, 1927.
UW-L Murphy Library Digital Collections
Brianna Graw, UW-L Graff Main Hall, 2021
UW-L Graff Main Hall, 2021. This photo is part of 2021 UW-La Crosse graduate Brianna Graw's collection, "Then & Now: A Rephotographic Project." Photos in this collection we taken by Brianna Graw, her grandfather, Ron Graw, and obtained from archival resources.
Brianna Graw photo
UW-L Collection, UW-L Heating Plant, 1944
UW-L heating plant, 1944.
UW-L Murphy Library Digital Collections
Brianna Graw, UW-L Heating Plant, 2021
UW-L heating plant, 2021. This photo is part of 2021 UW-La Crosse graduate Brianna Graw's collection, "Then & Now: A Rephotographic Project." Photos in this collection we taken by Brianna Graw, her grandfather, Ron Graw, and obtained from archival resources.
Brianna Graw photo
UW-L Collection, State Teachers College Training School, 1944
State Teachers College Training School, 1944.
UW-L Murphy Library Digital Collections
Brianna Graw, UW-L Morris Hall 2, 2021.jpg
UW-L Morris Hall, 2021. This photo is part of 2021 UW-La Crosse graduate Brianna Graw's collection, "Then & Now: A Rephotographic Project." Photos in this collection we taken by Brianna Graw, her grandfather, Ron Graw, and obtained from archival resources.
Brianna Graw photo
UWL Collection, State Teachers College Training School, 1940
State Teachers College Training School, 1940.
UW-L Murphy Library Digital Collections
Brianna Graw, UWL Morris Hall, 2021
UW-L Morris Hall, 2021. This photo is part of 2021 UW-La Crosse graduate Brianna Graw's collection, "Then & Now: A Rephotographic Project." Photos in this collection we taken by Brianna Graw, her grandfather, Ron Graw, and obtained from archival resources.
Brianna Graw photo
UWL Collection, La Crosse State Normal School, 1918
La Crosse State Normal School, 1918.
UW-L Murphy Library Digital Collections
Brianna Graw, UW-L Wittich Hall, 2021
UW-L Wittich Hall, 2021. This photo is part of 2021 UW-La Crosse graduate Brianna Graw's collection, "Then & Now: A Rephotographic Project." Photos in this collection we taken by Brianna Graw, her grandfather, Ron Graw, and obtained from archival resources.
Brianna Graw photo
Murphy Library, Photographers at Grandad Bluff, 1906
Photographers at Grandad Bluff, 1906.
UW-L Murphy Library Digital Collections
Brianna Graw, View from Grandad Bluff 2, 2021.jpg
View from Grandad Bluff, 2021. This photo is part of 2021 UW-La Crosse graduate Brianna Graw's collection, "Then & Now: A Rephotographic Project." Photos in this collection we taken by Brianna Graw, her grandfather, Ron Graw, and obtained from archival resources.
Brianna Graw photo
Murphy Library, View from Grandad Bluff, 1904
View from Grandad Bluff, 1904.
UW-L Murphy Library Digital Collections
Brianna Graw, View from Grandad Bluff, 2021
View from Grandad Bluff, 2021. This photo is part of 2021 UW-La Crosse graduate Brianna Graw's collection, "Then & Now: A Rephotographic Project." Photos in this collection were taken by Brianna Graw, her grandfather, Ron Graw, and obtained from archival resources.
Brianna Graw photo
