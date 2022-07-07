La Crosse committee approves $350k to boost child care with the Parenting Place

The city's Finance & Personnel Committee approved using $350,000 of federal COVID relief funds with the Parenting Place to improve child care in La Crosse.

The grant will come from the city's American Rescue Plan Act allotment, and will go towards hiring a new coordinator with the Parenting Place, raising wages for child care staff, and funding start-up costs for new child care centers or expansion for existing ones.

The city will still be involved in the process, similarly to the way the La Crosse Community Foundation helped facilitate ARPA grants to area nonprofits for the city.

Economic development administrator Julie Emslie said, "it's not like ... we'll cut a check and they'll be off on their way."

The city's Economic Development Committee will serve as the governing body of the project and will get quarterly updates and will need to approve certain aspects of the program.

The Parenting Place is a nonprofit that provides resources for parents and child care providers in the community, and the city has identified it as a unique entity that is providing services unlike any other in the area.

The project will last four-and-a-half years, and the main goals are to retain and eventually increase the amount of child care spots in La Crosse.

The new Parenting Place coordinator will help businesses find sustainable ways to raise wages, remarket the child care sector and finding untapped demographics of child care workers.

Within the grant, $90,849 will go towards hiring this new coordinator, and the remainder will go towards child care providers in the community. This includes $183,000 will be used for incentives to retain current staff, $37,500 will be used to help expand existing child care centers, and $38,651 will be used to support new daycares with start-up costs.

"Our goal is to really set a strong foundation and build on that," Emslie said.

"We all know we're in a very dynamic environment with lots of changing issues," she said, saying the goal is to end in four-and-a-half years "really strong and really well-positioned."

The Parenting Place is also part of a work group of child care providers in the area that are similarly requesting $3 million in ARPA funds from La Crosse County to bolster child care and early childhood education in the community. The groups proposed the idea on Wednesday evening, though no action has been taken on it yet.

This grant through the city will go before the La Crosse Common Council next Thursday for a final vote. After that, work is expected to start quickly, with the first update to the EDC anticipated in the fall.