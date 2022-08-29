La Crosse committee to reconsider new tightened ban on conversion therapy

The city of La Crosse will take another look at passing a ban on conversion therapy, with proposed amendments intended to strengthen the legality of the ban.

The La Crosse Common Council originally passed an ordinance in June, which banned conversion therapy from being performed on anyone under the age of 18 in the city. Conversion therapy is a widely discredited and harmful practice that seeks to change a person's sexual identity or gender orientation.

But officials decided to take the ordinance back to the drawing board, worried it was vulnerable to lawsuits — a concern that may have been warranted after a major conservative law firm has already threatened legal action.

On Tuesday night, the city's Judiciary & Administration Committee will review a proposed amendment to the ordinance, which could put the ban back on course.

The changes being proposed would tighten up the definition of conversion therapy, limiting the ban to just medical or mental health professionals.

Previously, the ordinance prohibited conversion therapy from being performed by a person, but the amendment would change that to any "medical or mental health professional" that engages in conversion therapy with a minor.

Along with this change, those who would receive conversion therapy are now considered "patients" rather than consumers.

The ordinance additionally defines a medical or mental health professional as "any individual who is licensed by a local, state or federal, or other regulatory body to engage in a profession related to physical or mental health, including any students, interns, trainees apprentices or assistants who provide medical or mental health services under the auspices, guidance or supervision of a licensed medical or mental health professional."

This could eliminate regulations on religious leaders who may perform conversion therapy, which has been a sticking point for many in opposition who say the ban violates freedoms of religion. Supporters of the ban, however, have said religious leaders are often those who practice conversion therapy most often, and some in the area have admitted to performing it.

There is also a change that would alter how the ban would be regulated. The city would now redirect any allegations against a medical or mental health professional to the Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services. Previously, the ordinance put all enforcement in the hands of police.

All of these changes have been recommended in a memo by the city's attorney, Stephen Matty.

But the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, also known as WILL, said in a letter issued Monday that these changes weren't enough. The conservative group told the city last week that they should expect legal action against the ban, saying it was unconstitutional and unlawful.

"Ultimately, the effect of the ordinance is the same whether in its present form or as amended: a government entity is threatening its citizens with punishment if they voice a viewpoint the government disfavors," WILL states, saying the city should "abandon its censorship project."

Shannon McKinney, a local community member who has been outspoken against the ban and is a cofounder of the Save Your Rights Coalition, said in a statement Monday that, "These warning letters from WILL are alarm bells ringing for those city council members and the citizens of La Crosse."

La Crosse became the 14th city in the state to ban conversion therapy in June, though other communities have not faced the same type of legal challenges.

The J&A Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday to take up the ordinance and the proposed amendments.