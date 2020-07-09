La Crosse Common Council approves $119 million project budget, cannabis reform

"It's been blowing my mind how many emails just in the last 24 hours," Olson said about the support.

"They've just been coming in one after another after another," Olson said.

Many officials used the floor to address their concern that local government processes needs to be more accessible, and that the public needs to be more engaged.

"We are at an interesting time in the last month or more, where law enforcement, public safety, the awareness has been raised," said council member Larry Sleznikow.

"And whatever we can do to increase the awareness and involvement, I think we should do that," he added.

But others were also quick to note that the fire around city issues and policies is sometimes only fueled later in the process, noting that early public meetings and discussions are usually low-attended, specifically, conversations about the public safety center have been ongoing since as early as 2018.

"We have had transparency from the get-go," said council member Doug Happel. "And people sometimes don't pay attention, and that's not their fault or my fault."