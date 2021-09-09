La Crosse Common Council approves nearly $60 million in projects for 2022

The La Crosse Common Council has unanimously approved spending nearly $60 million in projects and equipment next year, one of the biggest pieces of the city's overall annual budget.
The 2022 Capital Improvement Project Budget maps out spending $59,879,075 on a variety of things, from parks to trails, library improvements and maintenance projects, studies and investments in neighborhoods, new fire equipment and more.
Some of the largest pieces of the budget this year are streets projects, including some major overhauls in-part supported by the state and federal government.
Of those projects is the much-anticipated reconstruction of La Crosse Street. The pothole-ridden thoroughfare has long been troublesome for drivers in the community, but fixing it has been put off for some years since it is also a state highway.
But next year, the road will finally get its makeover with the approval of this budget.
The total cost will be $4,490,800, more than half of which will be covered by a federal grant. The remaining will be funded by the city.
From West Avenue through Losey Boulevard will be repaved with concrete, and the infrastructure to withstand flooding events will be updated, as well as other needs.
The other end of La Crosse Street will also see some attention next year through this budget, and the city will spend $500,000 to extend the street to connect to Front Street, part of a reimagining of the alignment of downtown that city officials have been working towards for some years.
This project would require purchasing property for the new road, which would likely split the gap between the Oktoberfest Grounds and Landmark by the Rivers.
The city and Wisconsin Department of Transportation will also begin its work on South Avenue next year. The $11.8 million project will expand and revamp the street between Green Bay and Ward Avenues, and replace several of the intersections with roundabouts.
A $7,521,200 state grant is helping the city with the funding for this project.
Some other key projects on the budget include money to continue the city's fire station remodels, money to build a new, long-awaited shelter in Weigent Park, and two studies to evaluate the a possible new La Crosse County Historical Society museum and the viability of the La Crosse River Marsh.
The city has also now approved $1.3 million to redo parts of the La Crosse Police Department station, largely to address inequities in the locker rooms for female officers and expand some workspace.
This project is in lieu of a controversial public safety center the city was eyeing and put $1 million towards in last year's budget. It would have held police, fire and inspection departments in largely Black neighborhoods of the city, prompting pushback on whether it was the right home for the facility.
This year's project budget is noticeably smaller than the $119 million 2021 CIP Budget, one of the largest in recent years. The big bill was largely due to the city's update to its wastewater treatment plant facility, a project the city broke ground on this year.