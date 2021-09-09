La Crosse Common Council approves nearly $60 million in projects for 2022

The La Crosse Common Council has unanimously approved spending nearly $60 million in projects and equipment next year, one of the biggest pieces of the city's overall annual budget.

The 2022 Capital Improvement Project Budget maps out spending $59,879,075 on a variety of things, from parks to trails, library improvements and maintenance projects, studies and investments in neighborhoods, new fire equipment and more.

Some of the largest pieces of the budget this year are streets projects, including some major overhauls in-part supported by the state and federal government.

Of those projects is the much-anticipated reconstruction of La Crosse Street. The pothole-ridden thoroughfare has long been troublesome for drivers in the community, but fixing it has been put off for some years since it is also a state highway.

But next year, the road will finally get its makeover with the approval of this budget.

The total cost will be $4,490,800, more than half of which will be covered by a federal grant. The remaining will be funded by the city.

From West Avenue through Losey Boulevard will be repaved with concrete, and the infrastructure to withstand flooding events will be updated, as well as other needs.