La Crosse Common Council approves rezoning for Riverside hatchery building

A historic building in Riverside Park is one step closer to getting new life after the La Crosse Common Council approved its rezoning Thursday night, which was tied to potential plans to convert the building into an event venue and rental.

The project has been hotly debated in the community, and it has received pushback from community members and neighbors who reside in a nearby apartment building.

This rezoning paves the way for The Hatchery, LLC to convert the building, which was formerly a fish hatchery built in the early 1900s. They have plans to convert the building into a wedding and event venue with an outdoor beer garden and space for community vendors.

The rezoning was mostly needed for the redevelopment of the second floor of the building, which because of historical standards is limited in what it can become. The Hatchery developers have proposed turning the second floor into a one-unit rental space, or Airbnb, one of the more controversial components of its plans.

Developers will still need to go through another approval process for its designs and redevelopers, and the Common Council would need to approve a lease with the developers before it became a reality — a contract that several officials signaled they weren't yet ready to support — but the zoning was among the largest hurdles for the project.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

