 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking alert top story

La Crosse Common Council approves rezoning for Riverside hatchery building

  • 0
Event venue zoning

The ornate doorway of the fish hatchery building in Riverside Park reads “Bureau of Fisheries.”

A historic building in Riverside Park is one step closer to getting new life after the La Crosse Common Council approved its rezoning Thursday night, which was tied to potential plans to convert the building into an event venue and rental.

The project has been hotly debated in the community, and it has received pushback from community members and neighbors who reside in a nearby apartment building.

This rezoning paves the way for The Hatchery, LLC to convert the building, which was formerly a fish hatchery built in the early 1900s. They have plans to convert the building into a wedding and event venue with an outdoor beer garden and space for community vendors.

Event venue zoning

Fencing surrounds the fish hatchery building Wednesday in Riverside Park. The La Crosse City Council voted Thursday on the zoning changes required to turn the historic building into an event venue.

The rezoning was mostly needed for the redevelopment of the second floor of the building, which because of historical standards is limited in what it can become. The Hatchery developers have proposed turning the second floor into a one-unit rental space, or Airbnb, one of the more controversial components of its plans.

Developers will still need to go through another approval process for its designs and redevelopers, and the Common Council would need to approve a lease with the developers before it became a reality — a contract that several officials signaled they weren't yet ready to support — but the zoning was among the largest hurdles for the project.

People are also reading…

This is a developing story and will be updated.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Cargo activity surging at Los Angeles port

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News