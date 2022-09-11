La Crosse Common Council declares a climate emergency and paves way for new green policies

The La Crosse Common Council has passed a resolution declaring a climate emergency, a move meant to prepare the city for environmental policies from a forthcoming climate action plan. The resolution, passed on a 9-4 vote Thursday night, went through multiple revisions to try and make its language less “political,” though some council members still thought it missed the mark.

The resolution largely reaffirms the city’s commitment to green policies and to become carbon neutral by 2050, but takes no immediate action on any policies or initiatives.

Instead, it states that the city supports and plans to enact policies in the future — alongside other governmental bodies — to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote electrification. These policies are expected to come from a Climate Action Plan currently being worked on by a steering committee, which is anticipated to be finished in the coming months.

“The world is experiencing a climate and ecological emergency,” said council member Larry Sleznikow. “So much more needs to be done. There must be a unified, worldwide effort to meet this emergency head-on. The city of La Crosse must stay committed to doing its part to become carbon neutral by 2050 or sooner. This resolution reinforces that commitment to our citizens, our young people, future generation and the rest of the world.”

This was the second attempt at passing the resolution, and the original, which focused mostly on fossil fuels, was voted down in order to draft a new neutral version.

“The committee, staff and myself made every attempt to eliminate words that some thought were divisive and confusing to ensure this resolution could truly unite our current council around the very real issue of climate change and its impact on our community,” said council member Mackenzie Mindel, who sponsored the legislation.

“We also wanted to make sure there were no unintended consequences of this resolution, and I think we made a successful attempt,” Mindel said.

Although she said she supports sustainability, council president Barb Janssen has been a staunch opponent to the resolution, saying it continues to be too politically charged.

“Unfortunately, this resolution comes across as partisan, and it threatens our ability to function as a successful council if we give people the impression that we’re taking partisan action,” she said.

Janssen said she hasn’t been able to go grocery shopping or mow the lawn without being approached by community members. She said there were words that “trigger” conservatives on the right, who are the exact people that need to be reached by the resolution.

She said that actions would speak louder than the resolution does.

“A piece of paper doesn’t mean crap. It’s what we do, and how we role model,” Janssen said. “Yes, I agree we have climate issues, but I don’t believe this to be the solution.”

Janssen was joined by council members Doug Happel, Scott Neumeister and Chris Woodard in opposing the resolution.

Happel said while he agreed with the intention of the legislation, he was worried it would lead to the city forcing people to make sustainable changes.

“We’ve got to be real careful that we’re not getting into a slippery slope,” Happel said, “because the technology does exist for governments to control what your thermostat is set at.”

Mindel said this in no way would force constituents to switch to electric vehicles or install solar panels on their homes.

“We are not regulating people. We are simply affirming our commitment to our 2050 goal. We have 28 years to get there and we really need our council to be unified to get there,” Mindel said.

Council member Jenasea Hameister, who was sworn-in earlier in the meeting to represent District 5, said that the move would help bring awareness to the climate issues in the community.

“It would be impactful to the community. It’s saying something, that we need to take a stand,” she said.