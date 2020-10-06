La Crosse Common Council looks at relocating a polling place, fire station revamp this week

The La Crosse Common Council will host its monthly meeting, virtually, on Thursday, Oct. 8 at 6 p.m. Here are some key legislative matters on the agenda:
Relocating a polling place
Officials are looking to change the location of a polling place on the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse campus from the student union to the Mitchell Hall gymnasiums, a larger space that will make voting safer during the pandemic.
The legislation has been short-circuited by La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat to make the change before Nov. 3, and it will go through both a special session of the Judiciary & Administration Committee and the council Thursday night, needing approval from both.
Those in the city’s 5th Aldermanic District and city wards 8 and 11 vote at the UW-L polling place.
The city of La Crosse will have 13 polling places open on Nov. 3, the city clerk confirmed.
Fire Station No. 3 prepping for expansion
The council will vote on giving the La Crosse Fire Department the green-light to tear down a home near Fire Station No. 3 on Losey Boulevard to pave way for a future expansion.
The home, at 1718 Losey Blvd. South, is just south of the existing fire station, and rezoning the lot from the single family to public district is also on the council’s agenda Thursday.
If approved, construction on the station’s remodel is scheduled to begin in 2022.
More dollars for floodplain relief
A new resolution would boost the city’s floodplain relief program if approved Thursday by the council.
The adjustments would allow for homeowners to apply to have up to 90% of costs reimbursed for bringing their homes out of the floodplain, including filling a basement, for all projects up to $25,000.
The program, which was created in 2016, previously reimbursed changes up to $20,000 per property.
In 2017, more than 2,000 homes in the city of La Crosse resided in high risk flood zones, according to a resolution.
Locking down Arts Board
After a lot of whiplash this year, including budget cuts, the city of La Crosse Arts Board will have a more defined role with a new resolution before the council.
If approved, the board would now review all public art matters that come before the council, on top of its existing roles to develop art, receive art proposals and analyzing culture and education gaps and opportunities in art.
“It is appropriate for the Arts Board to function both independently and in coordination with other relevant City stakeholders in matters pertaining to existing and future works of art for the City of La Crosse,” the resolution states.
The council referred its decision on the resolution last month, some members worried it gave the board permission to sidestep the council for decision on art, but staff has reassured the council that the board still serves as an advisory body, and would not dictate any final decisions on art.
