La Crosse Common Council refers decision on downtown housing complex 60 days

La Crosse leaders voted to give an affordable housing project near downtown two more months with hopes of a compromise between developers and neighbors.
A 16-unit housing complex catered to young adults at the corner of King and 11th Streets was recommended to be denied by two previous city committees last week, after neighbors pushed back about its density in a family-centered neighborhood.
The La Crosse Common Council voted Thursday to refer the rezoning for the project 60 days, with council members Chris Kahlow, a vocal opponent of the project, and Chris Woodard the only votes against the motion.
"While I applaud the referral, I am doubtful that there will be a change in the outcome. But I look forward to it in our conversations," Kahlow said, saying in her discussions with developer Kevin Biondo he seemed unwilling to compromise.
Others shared similar sentiments, but thought it was fair to give time for more discussion.
Council member Mackenzie Mindel, who voted against the project in committee last week, said her opposition was rooted in both the neighbors' and the developer's unwillingness to compromise.
"We do need spaces like this for individuals to live, but it seems like people don't feel it fits in their spaces that they currently live," Mindel said.
Mindel said that as all parties move into this next stage of finding middle ground, she takes issue with the amount of surface parking, which is currently planned at 16 spots on the lot, and the design of the building, which if built would exist in a historic district.
Biondo requested a 30 day referral ahead of Thursday's meeting, with plans to schedule a neighborhood meeting next week to hear concerns from neighbors.
"It was evident to me that some felt that this project was thrust upon them without any time to digest or understand what I am trying to build. I believe we all may benefit from sitting down and hearing one another's concerns and perspectives," Biondo wrote in his request.
Biondo said he wants to specifically discuss the use of the lot — which is currently vacant — the density of the project, scale of the building and ratio of parking to bedrooms.
During last week's discussions and in his proposal, Biondo emphasized that the project was specifically to fit a single-bedroom housing shortage in the city, and he intended to attract young adults and professionals, not build student housing.
But many neighbors were concerned his design would attract just that.
Mindel spoke at length about the mix of residents in the Washburn Neighborhood, which is an area that is surrounded by three college campuses and downtown, but also is home to many families and single family homes.
"I understand fully that the invested neighbors that live here and have lived here for a long time definitely need to be heard," she said. "And as well, I heard a lot of conversation about undesirable students and transient people in the neighborhood, and as somebody who lived in the neighborhood ... I did feel like there was a slightly different picture painted of people like myself."
She applauded one University of Wisconsin-La Crosse student that wrote a letter in support of the project, "speaking to the struggle that students experience finding safe and livable housing in the city of La Crosse.
"I would like to see those students stay in La Crosse, have jobs in La Crosse, raise families — whatever that looks like — in La Crosse," Mindel said.
The UW-L student wrote in his letter that after last week's meetings he felt "disconnected from the community," and that those opposed to the project painted college students in a negative light.
"The dehumanization of college students compelled me to write to you all and remind you that college students are members of this community too," the student wrote.
As of Thursday night, the rezoning for the apartment complex received 13 objection letters, and two letters of support.
In an abnormally short council meeting Thursday, the members voted to approve a number of other items included in the consent agenda, with no items held out, a mechanism that allows for further discussion and individual voting on a single item. Otherwise, the consent agenda is voted on as a whole, and Thursday night included around 30 items ranging from liquor licenses to rezonings.
One big piece that was approved was the rezoning needed to move forward with the Red Cloud Development, a massive housing project on La Crosse's North Side at the former Trane Plant 6.
The project is set to cost around $23.2 million, and would include five buildings, 144 apartments and 14 owner-occupied condos, as well as office space, a fitness studio, community space and more.
Stitzo Development, a team of Three Sixty Real Estate Solutions and Borton Construction behind the project, has requested a $3.7 million in tax incremental financing dollars to fund the project, or TIF funds, a tool the city can use to use property taxes from a certain area to fund developments that would be repaid.
The council also approved the rejection of a number of bids to construct the Weigent Park Shelter after all of them came in too high.
Bids from construction companies to build the shelter came in between $590,000-660,000, higher than the $300,000 the city budgeted for the project this year.
Officials said the project isn't dead and instead remains in limbo as they look for new bidders. But as lumber and steel prices remain high amid the pandemic, there's a chance the shelter could be put off until next year.