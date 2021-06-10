La Crosse Common Council refers decision on downtown housing complex 60 days

But many neighbors were concerned his design would attract just that.

Mindel spoke at length about the mix of residents in the Washburn Neighborhood, which is an area that is surrounded by three college campuses and downtown, but also is home to many families and single family homes.

"I understand fully that the invested neighbors that live here and have lived here for a long time definitely need to be heard," she said. "And as well, I heard a lot of conversation about undesirable students and transient people in the neighborhood, and as somebody who lived in the neighborhood ... I did feel like there was a slightly different picture painted of people like myself."

She applauded one University of Wisconsin-La Crosse student that wrote a letter in support of the project, "speaking to the struggle that students experience finding safe and livable housing in the city of La Crosse.

"I would like to see those students stay in La Crosse, have jobs in La Crosse, raise families — whatever that looks like — in La Crosse," Mindel said.

The UW-L student wrote in his letter that after last week's meetings he felt "disconnected from the community," and that those opposed to the project painted college students in a negative light.