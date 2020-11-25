La Crosse Common Council snapshot: Who's representing city residents?

“When I was elected, my goals were to do my best to represent the people in my district and to focus on continually improving La Crosse for the people who live and work here without burdening the taxpayer,” Sleznikow said.

“I quickly found out that it takes time to learn how to be effective on the Common Council and the committees I serve on. I now better understand the many facets of city government and city operations with still much more to learn,” he said.

“My interactions with residents in my district to provide assistance for their questions and concerns have been rewarding. I’m proud of the work I have done so far during my first term and look forward to continuing to serve.”

District 5—Justice Weaver

Weaver said he was most proud of helping the city plan to cut emissions to net zero by 2050, and being chair of the Human Rights Commission during a time of rebuilding.

District 6—Chris Kahlow

Kahlow cited her work on the Outdoor Cafe Program, business curbside pick-up operations, liquor license fee reductions and other business assistance during COVID-19, as well as continued upgrades to Burns Park.