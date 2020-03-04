La Crosse continues to eye $20 million STAR Center on North Side

Funding has been a gray area for the building and its group, as it's still unclear exactly where the $20 million for the project will come from.

"I'm very concerned," said Council President Martin Gaul on Tuesday night. "I support the concept of the project ... at the same token, this council knows damn well that we are constantly dealing with property that is tax-exempt."

But center's organizers are confident funding will come through, saying they already have locked down about $7 million in federal tax credits, and are confident it would likely qualify for a new Opportunity Zone grant that Gov. Tony Evers is expected to sign next month. The dollar amount for that grant is unknown, and rest of the funding will come from private donations.

"We have many hands on the fire," Wintersteen said. "All of the stars have to align."

In the coming weeks, the city is asking for the STAR Center group to provide an economic impact study — because the facility would likely be tax exempt — that would outline the anticipated job growth and consumer activity the project will generate.