La Crosse could get visit from World War II ship next summer

A historic ship used during World War II could make a stop in La Crosse next summer, with hopes to boost tourism.

For the last two years, the city has been exploring hosting the USS LST 325, a fully operational landing ship tank, at Riverside Park, which could bring tens of thousands of visitors to the city.

The La Crosse Board of Park Commissioners will receive an update on the project on Thursday night.

"I see it as a great attraction for Riverside Park and downtown La Crosse," said Parks, Recreation & Forestry director Jay Odegaard.

The ship would dock in La Crosse for one week over Labor Day 2023 if all goes to plan.

The 325 was launched on Oct. 27, 1942 and commissioned on Feb. 1, 1943, and it was used during a number of operations during WWII, including the invasion of Normandy on June 6, 1944, also known as D-Day.

The ship has been in and out of commission ever since, and was used by the Greek Navy for more than 30 years until 1999 when it was returned to the U.S.

The city would provide the levee for the ship to dock at, which it is currently constructing this summer in anticipation for a visit from a Viking Cruise Lines ship next month.

The rest of the funds to host the 325 ship would be fundraised by other groups.

Odegaard said that the ship has been able to draw in more than 30,000 visitors when it has docked in similar communities, and a visitor's guide for the ship says it can attract between 2,000-4,000 or more visitors every day.

The visitors guide states that visitors of the 325 take self-guided tours of the ship. Tickets currently cost $10 for adults, $5 for kids 6 and older. Anyone under the age of 5 and all WWII veterans get free admission.

Odegaard said the groups working on the possible ship visit include the parks department, Downtown Mainstreet, Inc. and a Westby resident who works on the ship.