La Crosse County approves $3M for bridge housing program to help families experiencing homelessness

The La Crosse County Board of Supervisors voted to implement a bridge housing program for families with children currently experiencing homelessness using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

The resolution was approved with a 22-4 vote after two amendments were made at Thursday night’s meeting.

Bridge housing is short-term, supportive housing for families who are experiencing homelessness to help them transition to permanent housing.

The program will be co-led by Couleecap and Catholic Charities, which were awarded the project through a request-for-proposal (RFP) process with the county.

A detailed plan was presented to the county board on December 5 at its planning meeting by the Couleecap and Catholic Charities team: Hetti Brown, executive director of Couleecap, Roberto Partarrieu, executive director of Catholic Charities, Kevin Burch, director of housing services at Catholic Charities, and Ashley Lacenski, community development director at Couleecap.

“One of the things that we know about the families that we're working with is that they often can't obtain housing because of their history,” said interim county supervisor Jane Klekamp at the planning meeting. “We also know that the county doesn't have the capacity to own housing. So we needed to have partners that could purchase, manage, maintain and work with people.”

With $3 million from the county’s ARPA funds, the non-profit team will purchase a variety of housing stock: single family homes, duplexes and triplexes. The team plans to acquire 20 units in all areas of the county over a three-year period.

In the presented plan, the team budgeted $2.4 million for the purchasing of units and $422K for any repairs and maintenance. Its goal is to have families in units 90 days after purchase of the property.

“Families have fallen through the cracks for a long time because we've been trying to rely on the private rental market to house [homeless] families that frankly the private rental market does not want,” Brown said. “But there is a rental market out there that can support the families and it's the nonprofit market. Nonprofit agencies own, operate rental properties and as nonprofits, we do so in a program-forward, low barrier way so that families can come in.”

The bridge housing program will not only provide a home for families, but also case managers to help families access the resources they need – be it mental health support, employment help, food vouchers and other social services – and get them into permanent housing. Families will only be allowed to stay in the bridge housing for a maximum of two years while they secure permanent housing.

“I really am impressed by the innovation that we're looking at here to create a model that keeps children at the top of the priority,” said Supervisor Rick Cornforth at the planning meeting. “This is really to have a better impact for children experiencing homelessness. This isn't anything that they chose, but it's a situation that they're in.”

In the county, there are over 200 students experiencing homelessness according to data from the 2020-2021 school year. One hundred and thirty-three of those students are in the city of La Crosse.

Couleecap and Catholic Charities will take care of the property management of all the units. Units will be priced on a flexible sliding scale dependent on what a family has to offer. Some families may be able to contribute fair market rent while others might not be able to pay rent.

According to the non-profit team, approximately 70% of units will need to contribute fair market rent in order to offer the rest of the units to families who have zero income or are utilizing housing vouchers. However, this percentage will adjust depending on the income situation of the families.

Fair market rent is estimated annually by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). For 2023, the fair market rent for a one-bedroom apartment in La Crosse County is $799; a three-bedroom unit is $1,409.

Rent money that is collected will go towards general maintenance of properties and mortgage payments. Bridge housing units will be owned by Catholic Charities or Couleecap and be tax-exempt because they are owned by a non-profit organization.

During the county board meeting, some supervisors brought up concern over the loss of property tax revenue if the properties are tax-exempt status. For others, this was the least of their concerns.

“This is not a problem that the private sector is going to solve,” said Supervisor Patrick Scheller, who is an active landlord in the area. “The private sector is incapable and unwilling to deal with the situation. As far as losing properties off of the tax roll, several million dollars is probably less than $100,000 of overall taxes lost to the city, county and state; it's not a significant portion.”

Families will be able to apply for the bridge housing through Couleecap and Catholic Charities. The team will evaluate applicants based on “housing-readiness” and from recommendations from social workers. Families that are ready and prepared to take on the care and maintenance of a property will be prioritized for bridge housing.

