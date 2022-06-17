La Crosse County board adds more ATV routes near Bangor

The La Crosse County Board added three additional all-terrain vehicle routes to its roster Thursday, which are designated county roads that ATVs can travel along.

The new routes in particular are largely in the Bangor area, joining more than a dozen other ATV routes already authorized throughout the county.

This includes a route along County Hwy. U from the Bangor village limits east to the Rockland village limits, along County Hwy. B from the Bangor village limits east to County Hwy. J, and along the entire length of County Hwy. JJ.

Some county supervisors argued that the ATVs were unsafe and not regulated enough to have on county roads. But others said it would bring in more tourism dollars and was a family-friendly activity.

Supervisors Maureen Freedland, Randy Erickson and Joe Konradt voted against the routes.

Riders utilizing the county's official ATV routes are required to obey posted speed limits and to use the "extreme" right side of the paved portion of the roadway.

ATVs are required to have headlights and taillights turned on at all times on the routes, and anyone under the age of 18 must wear a helmet.

Area law enforcement will enforce the rules of the ATV routes.

