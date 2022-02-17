La Crosse County Board appoints 18 members to its police study committee

The La Crosse County Board appointed 18 members to serve on a study committee on Thursday that will look into the possibility of forming a police oversight committee.

The members range from educators to law enforcement and will help the county decide what type of oversight — if any — is needed on policing in La Crosse County.

This will be the second body to look into a police oversight committee, which was first considered after the death of George Floyd. It has been met with some resistance, and the appointing of its members was no different.

Some supervisors on Thursday were concerned that there wasn't enough representation from rural parts of the county and communities outside the city of La Crosse.

Board chair Monica Kruse said that 50% of the members represent a "disproportionately impacted community" and that seven lived outside the city of La Crosse.

Supervisor Kevin Hoyer argued that not enough policymakers from other municipalities were included.

"That's what I anticipated seeing on this list was some representation from other municipalities who actually are involved with policy making to also be on this list, and I don't see that," Hoyer said.

Kruse argued that it didn't mean it needed to be an elected official, just a policy or decision maker for their community, and there was some back-and-forth about that interpretation. Other than La Crosse County Sheriff Jeff Wolf there are no other elected officials on the committee.

Supervisor Dan Ferries questioned why more farmers or retirees weren't considered, saying he wanted a "more diverse crew" that represented "my kind of people" such as blue collar workers.

In response, supervisor Dawn Wacek said that she believed the board was meant to represent individuals affected by police.

"I don't see our farmers or our retired folks as being disproportionately affected. And so, while I understand wanting to have a diverse group of folks represented I do feel like this is a group of folks who is going to look at this issue carefully and are going to do their best for the whole community," Wacek said.

Others pressed if there was enough representation from the Asian community. Kruse said they "aggressively" pursued Asian members of the community but that they did not feel safe serving.

"They felt it was unsafe for them to participate in this committee and declined to do so. So it wasn't for lack of trying," Kruse said, which others pointed to as a reason the committee was needed in the first place.

Supervisor Jack Pogreba pressed leadership on the results of a UW-La Crosse survey that was conducted on policing, saying the board was being "deceived" by not having these results before making a decision because they indicated the community did not support creating a police oversight committee.

The survey was promoted but not conducted by the county and Kruse said to her knowledge it was never completed and results were not shared, and that she had not seen the results herself.

The Tribune accessed results of the survey through an open records request last summer, which showed respondents ranked local law enforcement favorably.

"We don't set policy based on surveys," Kruse said, saying it was a "moot point" in the discussion.

Additionally, supervisor David Hundt said he didn't support the creation of the committee in the first place — "For the reason I think our police are doing a wonderful job" — and therefore wouldn't support appointing its members.

Supervisors Hoyer, Pogreba, Ferries, Hundt as well as Andrea Richmond and Dan Hesse voted against the appointments, and it passed with majority support.

"I think what's going to come out of this long-range is good discussion. And good discussion and talking about issues in the long run will be better for everybody," supervisor Gary Padesky said in favor.

The study committee will be an ad-hoc body, which means it will be dissolved after it completes its goal. There is no set timeline on how long the group has to study the issue, and it's yet to be determined how often the group will meet.

Former La Crosse County Board chair Tara Johnson has been chosen to chair the study committee.

Here are the 18 members:

Laura Abellera, UW-L instructor in equity and diversity and consultant with Social Responsibility Speaks, law degree from Loyola University

Chuck Ashbeck, Onalaska police chief

Keith Belzer, attorney, former supervisor and CJMC chair

Luis Delgado, attorney

Amanda Goodenough, former UW-L director of Campus Climate and owner of Social Responsibility Speaks

Henry Greengrass, Ho-Chunk Nation Youth Services director, experience in law enforcement and finance

Thom Huh, attorney

Mark Huesmann, UW-L faculty and municipal court judge for Onalaska, Bangor, West Salem, town of Campbell and Holmen

Tara Johnson (chair), former La Crosse County Board chair

Dr. Lisa Kruse, UW-L associate professor of sociology and criminal justice, research expert and former CJMC vice chair

Shawn Kudron, La Crosse police chief

Dr. Jonathan Locust, associate vice president of Equity and Inclusive Excellence at Winona State University

Vincent Loera, social worker at Mayo and CJMC member

Hailey Polk, UW-L student

Andrew Rasmussen, community organizer for B.L.A.C.K. and CJMC member

Heidi Svee, victim advocate for New Horizons and CJMC member

Joe Veenstra, attorney and former supervisor

Jeff Wolf, La Crosse County sheriff

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.