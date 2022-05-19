La Crosse County Board appoints Jane Klekamp as interim administrator

Jane Klekamp will hold down the fort — temporarily — at La Crosse County after the La Crosse County Board voted unanimously to appoint her as interim administrator Thursday night.

Klekamp will assume the temporary role starting Friday, May 27 when outgoing county administrator Steve O'Malley ceases his full-time work ahead of his official retirement in August.

"She was just one of the best hires that I've ever been involved in, in my entire 37-year career," O'Malley said of Klekamp at Thursday's meeting, his last as administrator.

Klekamp has served as the county's associate administrator since 2015, which is essentially the right-hand man to the administrator. She worked as manager of the county's Justice Support Services prior to that.

O'Malley announced his retirement earlier this month after a 19-year career at the county and a 37-year career in public administration.

"Thank you for the years of service, thank you for your service to this community as members of the board, and congratulations Jane," O'Malley said to the board.

As interim administrator Klekamp will oversee county departments, staff and the annual budget, which is typically proposed sometime in early fall.

O'Malley expressed confidence in Klekamp and the staff's ability to develop the budget amid the transition of power.

"The last several years, Jane has been at my hip in preparing [the] budget," O'Malley said, noting that Klekamp presented most of the budget to the board last year.

O'Malley also said that county staff is "ready to go" with the upcoming annual budget, and that they were prepared to help the board with its search for the county's next administrator.

A job description for the administrator position has been shared with the board and the search for O'Malley's replacement is likely to be nationwide.

