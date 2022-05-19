La Crosse County Board appoints Jane Klekamp as interim administrator

Jane Klekamp will hold down the fort — temporarily — at La Crosse County after the La Crosse County Board voted unanimously to appoint her as interim administrator Thursday night.
Klekamp will assume the temporary role starting Friday, May 27 when outgoing county administrator Steve O'Malley ceases his full-time work ahead of his official retirement in August.
"She was just one of the best hires that I've ever been involved in, in my entire 37-year career," O'Malley said of Klekamp at Thursday's meeting, his last as administrator.
Klekamp has served as the county's associate administrator since 2015, which is essentially the right-hand man to the administrator. She worked as manager of the county's Justice Support Services prior to that.
O'Malley announced his retirement earlier this month after a 19-year career at the county and a 37-year career in public administration.
In this 2007 Tribune file photo, former Justice Sanctions Program coordinator Jane Klekamp (top) is seen meeting with staff members of the La Crosse County Drug Court. Klekamp was appointed as the county's associate administrator in 2015 and was appointed as interim administrator on Thursday night, assuming the role beginning May 27.