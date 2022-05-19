 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

La Crosse County Board appoints Jane Klekamp as interim administrator

  • 0

Jane Klekamp will hold down the fort — temporarily — at La Crosse County after the La Crosse County Board voted unanimously to appoint her as interim administrator Thursday night.

Jane Klekamp

Jane Klekamp

Klekamp will assume the temporary role starting Friday, May 27 when outgoing county administrator Steve O'Malley ceases his full-time work ahead of his official retirement in August.

"She was just one of the best hires that I've ever been involved in, in my entire 37-year career," O'Malley said of Klekamp at Thursday's meeting, his last as administrator.

Klekamp has served as the county's associate administrator since 2015, which is essentially the right-hand man to the administrator. She worked as manager of the county's Justice Support Services prior to that.

O'Malley announced his retirement earlier this month after a 19-year career at the county and a 37-year career in public administration.

People are also reading…

"Thank you for the years of service, thank you for your service to this community as members of the board, and congratulations Jane," O'Malley said to the board.

Jane Klekamp as Justice Support Services coordinator

In this 2007 Tribune file photo, former Justice Sanctions Program coordinator Jane Klekamp (top) is seen meeting with staff members of the La Crosse County Drug Court. Klekamp was appointed as the county's associate administrator in 2015 and was appointed as interim administrator on Thursday night, assuming the role beginning May 27.

As interim administrator Klekamp will oversee county departments, staff and the annual budget, which is typically proposed sometime in early fall.

O'Malley expressed confidence in Klekamp and the staff's ability to develop the budget amid the transition of power.

"The last several years, Jane has been at my hip in preparing [the] budget," O'Malley said, noting that Klekamp presented most of the budget to the board last year.

O'Malley also said that county staff is "ready to go" with the upcoming annual budget, and that they were prepared to help the board with its search for the county's next administrator.

A job description for the administrator position has been shared with the board and the search for O'Malley's replacement is likely to be nationwide.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Whoa! Scientists finally know why these dolphins are lining up to rub against coral

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News