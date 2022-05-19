La Crosse County Board approves $10,000 for vegetation clean-up on Lake Onalaska

Preservationists and advocates of Lake Onalaska have received a boost after the La Crosse County Board approved $10,000 towards clearing aquatic vegetation in order to improve access on the lake.

The board unanimously approved the funding Thursday night, which will match funds already raised by the Lake Onalaska Protection and Rehabilitation District.

"This is a very important issue for constituents in District 21, particularly Brice Prairie," said supervisor Rob Abraham. "Lake Onalaska is a huge recreational area, a huge tourism area for hunting, fishing, canoeing, kayaking, and these lanes will help ensure that we can navigate on that lake."

The money will help clear and create channels throughout the lake, adding access for boaters and recreational users to and from the shores to deeper areas of the lake, as well as preserve the habitat for fish and wildlife.

Sediment has increased on the lake because of increased flowage from the Mississippi River. Algae and rooted aquatic vegetation, such as duck weed and wild rice, currently bog up areas of the lake.

"I truly believe that this is an important thing for us to support our local lake districts," said supervisor David Hundt. Last year, Hundt went to bat for the use of American Rescue Plan Act dollars to fund a similar dredging project on Lake Neshonoc, but the project was denied.

"I have a lot of people in my lake district, saying: 'Why?' But I have to vote for it it because it's an important part of Lake Onalaska being open to the public," Hundt said.

This $10,000 will come from an earmarked fund in the county's 2022 budget, which allotted up to $100,000 for Lake District projects.

