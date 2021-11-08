La Crosse County Board approves $170.8 million 2022 budget with lowered tax rate

The 2022 La Crosse County Budget was given the final stamp of approval on Monday evening with a unanimous vote from supervisors.

The budget outlines $170,813,520 in expenses for the next year, which will in-part pay for help on the PFAS crisis, raises for county employees, legal help for those with housing insecurities and more.

In addition, residents will again see a decrease in the amount of property taxes it owes on the county's portion of the bill. Its tax rate was lowered from $3.48 per every $1,000 of a property's value to $3.21, meaning the average $100,000 home would see about $321 in county property taxes.

This is at least the fifth year in a row the county's property tax rate has decreased, and La Crosse County administrator Steve O'Malley called the 2022 budget "one of the best budgets I've ever been able to help lead and produce."

"La Crosse County ends and will end 2021 in the strongest financial position that we've ever been in," O'Malley said, who took pride in the fact that the county did not need to use any of its American Rescue Plan Act funding to supplement the budget.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.