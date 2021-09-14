La Crosse County Board approves tentative 30-district redistricting map

"It could take 10 years before that actually gets developed into what they hope to," said supervisor Kevin Hoyer, who currently represents District 24 but would have been placed in a district with a fellow incumbent under this change.

Officials were reassured by legal staff that the boundaries of the district can be changed down the road in cases of annexation, and voted narrowly to turn down the boundary change at this time.

Other changes did get approval, including moving one census block of about 74 voters from District 29 to District 28 to create a contiguous border for the town of Shelby. That voter shift rippled into the town of Barre to even the populations of each district out.

The other change the board approved came over concerns from the town of Holland chair, Bob Stupi, who said the proposed map unfairly "chopped" up the community, leaving its residents as "minority groups" with the other municipalities it shared districts with.

The current map would lay four different districts over the town, compared to the two the community is currently divided into now.

"While we are an area of large population growth, I don't think adding portions of our town to our district enhances the representation to our residents," Stupi said in an email to the board.