La Crosse County Board candidate Q&A: Briskey vs. Doyle for District 20

All 30 seats on the La Crosse County Board are up for reelection on Tuesday, April 5. The Tribune asked candidates a series of questions about their platforms.

The Q&As will be published daily in order of responses, not in numerical order of districts.

Responses for candidates running for District 20 are below.

Jordan Briskey

Age: 20

Education: Currently at Western Technical College

Occupation: Store associate at Blain’s Farm and Fleet

Political experience: I am new to politics, but I have been serving our community for the last six years. I have been working to build a memorial for our Wisconsin Vietnam Veterans at Veterans Freedom Park. I started the project at age 15, and now the fruition of my hard work has come full circle at the age of 20. In those years I had help from family, veterans, and most importantly the community in raising the funds so that a memorial could be built. We are now in the final stages of completing this memorial. Granite has arrived and the names of the Wisconsin killed in action will soon be etched onto stones. The dedication ceremony is set for June.

Why do you want to serve on the La Crosse County Board and what is something you’d want to accomplish if elected?

While working on the memorial I have found my purpose in life is to serve my community. Now I am on my next project to run for the La Crosse County Board for the 20th District. The United STates was founded by young people, and those young people in 1776 made the greatest country on earth. And now in 2022 I am running to bring new, young and fresh ideas to La Crosse County. In our local government many members on the county board fail to acknowledge the problems that are non-partisan or political, for example finally fixing our roads, supporting our local law enforcement and making sure people have access to clean water. A quote from a poet Mattie JT Stepanek says “Unity is strength ... when there is teamwork and collaboration wonderful things can be achieved.” And I believe with new, young and fresh eyes on the La Crosse County Board, we can make La Crosse County prosper.

La Crosse County has received nearly $22 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. The current board has already divided the funds into categories, but what do you think is the most important project this unprecedented funding should be spent on?

The water on French ISland has been contaminated by PFAS. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Department of Health Services has issued a drinking water advisory indefinitely and continues to make bottled water available to as many as 4,300 residents on French Island. There will be a referendum on the ballot on the April 5 election. It will ask: “shall the state of Wisconsin establish a right to clean water to protect human health, the environment, and the diverse cultural and natural heritage of Wisconsin?” It cost the county $5,000 to put this question on the ballot. The county should work with the city of La Crosse to solve this problem. After all, the city owns the airport and they are responsible for fixing this problem. Because the county is receiving this huge amount of money it should be possible to increase spending on roads. There are about 99 miles of broken road across the county. We need to increase spending on roads.

What ideas do you have on improving the collaboration and regionalization between the county and municipalities?

I think that the collaboration between the county and municipalities is very important. Together we can solve these challenges facing our local communities. For example solving the problem of clean drinking water on French Island, expanding high speed broadband projects to rural areas in the county, and lastly provide safe and driveable roadways across the county. These are some good examples of the need for collaboration between the county and municipalities. Because if La Crosse County is successful then Wisconsin is successful, and if Wisconsin is successful then America is successful.

Steve Doyle (i)

Age: 63

Education: Undergraduate degree from University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, Law degree from University of Wisconsin-Madison

Occupation: Lawyer, state representative

Political experience: La Crosse County Board member 1986-present (chair, 2002-11); Wisconsin state representative 2011-present (caucus vice chair, 2017-2020).

Why do you want to serve on the La Crosse County Board and what is something you’d want to accomplish if elected?

My main priority in elective office has always been to “work together to do better.” When I was County Board Chair, I promoted collaboration among our local governments to create the Household Hazardous Materials Program. I worked with the county, the village of West Salem and the private sector to create the West Salem Business Park. I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished, but there is more to be done in the areas of economic development, transportation, tourism and public safety. Our law enforcement agencies already work well together, but the county can provide more resources to promote interagency cooperation. Finally, homelessness has a countrywide economic impact. I have been working with our local elected officials to arrive at a comprehensive solution to a complex problem. Everyone agrees that housing people in a local park is not a long-term solution.

La Crosse County has received nearly $22 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. The current board has already divided the funds into categories, but what do you think is the most important project this unprecedented funding should be spent on?

Lack of affordable child care is a crisis. During the pandemic, our area went from 400 certified child care providers to under 100. Young families have difficulty finding good child care providers, and if they can, the cost is often prohibitive. I recently talked with a couple that was faced with a $1,000 per month child care cost. At that rate, they decided that it made more sense for a parent to stay home. As a result, our local businesses had one less employee available to work. In the restaurant industry, this has led to cutbacks in hours, reductions in the number of days open and, in some cases, business closure. In the healthcare industry, the lack of employees has meant mandatory overtime resulting in employee burnout and workers leaving the field. La Crosse County is in a perfect position to work with our local businesses and nonprofits to take a collaborative approach to creating and maintaining more child care options. Our economy literally depends upon finding a solution so we can get people back to work.

What ideas do you have on improving the collaboration and regionalization between the county and municipalities?

Collaboration starts with conversation. I think the county should return to a practice I started when I was County Board chair. We held an annual Collaboration Conference. It gave our local officials a chance to share ideas, ask for help, and simply meet and get to know one another. I think this blueprint could be expanded to include members of our local business and nonprofit communities as well. As we near the end of the pandemic, this is a perfect time to introduce and reintroduce ourselves to the other people who are making the Coulee Region a great place to live. Some of the county ARPA funds might also be used for grants as an incentive to encourage greater collaboration among our local governments. Sometimes a modest financial incentive or challenge is enough to stimulate ideas for new ways to solve old problems.

