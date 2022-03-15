La Crosse County Board candidate Q&A: Burke vs. Abraham for District 21

All 30 seats on the La Crosse County Board are up for reelection on Tuesday, April 5. The Tribune asked candidates a series of questions about their platforms.

The Q&As will be published daily in order of responses, not in numerical order of districts.

Responses for candidates running for District 21 are below.

Vicki Burke (i)

Age: Not given

Education: BA Teacher Education Viterbo University, MA University of Wisconsin-La Crosse

Occupation: Retired educator 35 years, 32 at Logan High School, English Department coordinator, forensics and drama coach

Political experience: La Crosse County Board 2000-present, candidate for State assembly 2002-2004.

Why do you want to serve on the La Crosse County Board and what is something you’d want to accomplish if elected?

District 21 has changed through redistricting and I feel I understand the issues in the added municipality of the town of Holland, since I live in the town of Onalaska which has similar issues. Through my position on the Local Emergency Planning Committee, I have kept current on the PFAS problem in French Island, which is part of the district. I have been an active, committed supervisor and candidate, having visited over 800 doors in District 21. I want to make sure the American Rescue Plan Act funds make a lasting impact on some of our most pressing problems, especially in the area of child care. Mental health and addiction continue as a major issue. Also important is continuing the downward trend of county property taxes. La Crosse County spends 33% of its tax levy on Courts and public safety. We continue to develop a fair, impartial justice system which works to keep violent offenders off the streets while providing treatment and rehabilitation to assist offenders to become productive citizens.

La Crosse County has received nearly $22 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. The current board has already divided the funds into categories, but what do you think is the most important project this unprecedented funding should be spent on?

As a former teacher, families and children are important to me. I volunteered on the childcare task force because I feel it has a great impact on growing our workforce. The program would help families access affordable, safe childcare. The county ARPA funding plan provides housing for our growing senior population and skilled trades training for youth, both important for families. Both improving child care and training youth in skilled trades would help in our labor shortage.

What ideas do you have on improving the collaboration and regionalization between the county and municipalities?

Part of the ARPA funding is dedicated to work with cities, villages and towns in La Crosse County on stormwater issues. We must continue to work together to make sure our water is clean, a concern for many municipalities. We can continue to pool our resources for infrastructure improvement. Our childcare initiative asks community partners to work with the county on this important issue. This is especially true in some of our more rural communities where childcare is scarce. The county economic development department continues to work with municipalities on grants and to help with locating businesses and finding revenue. This was especially true during the pandemic. We can work with municipalities to continue to make La Crosse County a safe place to live and work.

Rob Abraham

Age: 49

Education: Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice — Certified Public Manager

Occupation: Retired — Asst. Chief of Police La Crosse, Wis.

Political experience: Current La Crosse School Board member

Why do you want to serve on the La Crosse County Board and what is something you’d want to accomplish if elected?

Public service is a calling for my family. I have lived in La Crosse County my entire life and served the public as a police officer for 31 years. Now that I am retired, I have the opportunity to serve in a new capacity. I believe the people of District 21 should have a choice, which they haven’t had for most of the past 21 years. It is time for a change in representation in D21. Government accountability and transparency is something that I feel all voters want. There is too much political malarkey taking place in La Crosse County, which frustrates taxpayers and needs to stop. The bedrock of a vibrant county is public safety. Criminal accountability is lacking in our county because of policies set by the county board. That is something that needs to change and I would like to help bring that change. For D21, addressing the water quality issues in Campbell and the filling of sediment and weeds in Lake Onalaska has reduced the recreational quality of the lake and needs to be addressed. Ensuring the wise and frugal use of tax dollars should be a priority for all elected officials.

La Crosse County has received nearly $22 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. The current board has already divided the funds into categories, but what do you think is the most important project this unprecedented funding should be spent on?

The direction the County Board has taken with the ARPA funds and the survey conducted didn’t give taxpayers the option on how to spend these funds on anything other than social issues. ARPA funds should be used to support the businesses that suffered under COVID, not create new social programs that will have a never-ending drain on taxpayers. I believe these funds should also be used on long-term infrastructure projects to help save tax dollars in the future. For example, the county public safety radio system is long overdue for replacement. County roads and bridges need replacement. These are things that will have to be replaced in the future and would be a good use of these funds versus adding those costs to tax bills down the road. I do support ARPA funds to help expand child care availability, as that has become a major hurdle for families and for skilled trades training.

What ideas do you have on improving the collaboration and regionalization between the county and municipalities?

The county and municipalities should collaborate to reduce the tax burden and eliminate redundancy. It’s time to explore cost sharing water and sewer, public utilities such as highway and street departments and IT infrastructures and platforms to reduce duplication of services and save tax dollars for those who rely on us to be good stewards of tax dollars. The county should not dictate how municipalities operate, especially on policing. The existing county leadership’s mission to assume oversight over municipal police departments oversteps authority and is unsupported by most taxpayers.

