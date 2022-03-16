La Crosse County Board candidate Q&A: Geary vs. Littlejohn for District 2

All 30 seats on the La Crosse County Board are up for reelection on Tuesday, April 5. The Tribune asked candidates a series of questions about their platforms.

The Q&As will be published daily in order of responses, not in numerical order of districts.

Responses for candidates running for District 2 are below.

Ralph Geary (i)

Age: 73

Education: Bachelor of Science UW-L, University of Wisconsin-Madison, M.B.A

Occupation: Retired from City Brewery. Currently working part time at City Brewery

Political experience: Current County Board Supervisor-District 2

Why do you want to serve on the La Crosse County Board and what is something you’d want to accomplish if elected?

Being a lifelong resident of La Crosse County I enjoy working on issues that improve the quality of life for the residents of La Crosse County. I would like to see more neighborhood revitalization along with more collaboration between communities.

La Crosse County has received nearly $22 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. The current board has already divided the funds into categories, but what do you think is the most important project this unprecedented funding should be spent on?

We have many challenges facing La Crosse County such as the pandemic, homelessness, roads, nursing homes, floodplain, and the list continues to grow. The county board is using the ARPA funding to address multiple needs and allocate the resources in the fairest and best manner possible.

What ideas do you have on improving the collaboration and regionalization between the county and municipalities?

La Crosse County has been working on regionalization and collaboration by having representation on the MTU, La Crosse Center Board, and the La Crosse Regional Airport along with some funding for those organizations. When similar services and being provided by La Crosse County and other municipalities we should explore if this can be done in a better and/or more cost effective manner. We should have open and honest dialogue about these opportunities, and not be parochial in our decision making.

Tracy Littlejohn

Age: 48

Education: BS Public Administration, UW-La Crosse

Occupation: Youth Coordinator with the Ho-Chunk Nation and Consultant for Racial Justice, Ho-Chunk/Native History and Culture information

Political experience: None

Why do you want to serve on the La Crosse County Board and what is something you’d want to accomplish if elected?

I feel that my perspective coming in as a person of color will help bring a different perspective for what the experiences are as a La Crosse area resident. My experiences as a nearly lifelong resident, young, single mom and poor to working class allows me to see La Crosse’s potential and its shortcomings. La Crosse is my home, and always will be, so if I can bring my voice to the table to help make things better, I should do so. My hope is to see where improvements can be made to make La Crosse an equitable, accessible and safe place to live. This can be done in so many different ways and I look forward to working with people to come up with solutions to bring this to fruition.

La Crosse County has received nearly $22 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. The current board has already divided the funds into categories, but what do you think is the most important project this unprecedented funding should be spent on?

While I truly believe they are all worthy areas, I believe the housing crisis is the greatest priority. To have individuals and families without a home is unacceptable as a developed nation. To find people choosing this situation is so rare and as a community, no one should be turning a blind eye to those who can use support and the help possible with well-funded resources. Being able to help those who are struggling due to employment issues, previous rental histories, mental health issues and any other obstacles is not only helpful to them, but an overall healthy goal for the greater community.

What ideas do you have on improving the collaboration and regionalization between the county and municipalities?

I definitely hope to be able to work collaboratively with the municipalities of La Crosse County. I believe there is so much potential in working together on projects and relationships that can be mutually beneficial. It is important for each town, village or city to have its own recognition and identity, but just as in a family where there are children, parents, aunts, uncles, etc., our communities working together can make us all stronger.

