La Crosse County Board candidate Q&A: Hundt vs. Gunderson for District 26

All 30 seats on the La Crosse County Board are up for reelection on Tuesday, April 5. The Tribune asked candidates a series of questions about their platforms.

The Q&As will be published daily in order of responses, not in numerical order of districts.

Responses for candidates running for District 26 are below.

David Hundt (i)

Age: 73

Education: 4 years of college

Occupation: Not given

Political experience: 3 years West Salem Village Board, 2 years as La Crosse County Supervisor

Why do you want to serve on the La Crosse County Board and what is something you’d want to accomplish if elected?

A second term would allow me to continue to give back to my community that has done so much for me. I am concerned about how the funds from the American Rescue Plan are being used and wish to have input on this issue.

La Crosse County has received nearly $22 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. The current board has already divided the funds into categories, but what do you think is the most important project this unprecedented funding should be spent on?

The hospitality industry, tourism and environmental projects were also adversely effected and have not been considered for funding. I would like to change this in the second round of disbursement of funds.

What ideas do you have on improving the collaboration and regionalization between the county and municipalities?

The municipalities and out-lying areas of the county struggle to provide enough first responder and law enforcement coverage. Continued collaboration is needed to accomplish this.

Troy Gunderson

Age: 59

Education: B.S. University of Minnesota, M.S. Winona State University, and Servant Leadership Coursework at Viterbo University

Occupation: Retired Public School Teacher (Melrose-Mindoro HS), Principal (West Salem HS) & Superintendent (SD of West Salem)

Political experience: Candidate for State Superintendent of Public Instruction in 2021

Why do you want to serve on the La Crosse County Board and what is something you’d want to accomplish if elected?

I first came to La Crosse County in 1985 to begin a career in public education which included 12 years as a school superintendent. My experiences in public education afforded me the opportunity to work with numerous elected school board members and to interact with municipal and county agencies on a regular basis. I believe it is time for me to apply these skills and experiences to “give something back” in service to our community.

My primary goal if elected is to model good governance through consensus, collaboration, and service. I see the need to foster a unified vision for countywide excellence, a collective approach to addressing our issues, and a commitment to serving others. It is simply my turn to do my part to ensure that La Crosse County remains a great place to live, work, learn, and visit.

La Crosse County has received nearly $22 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. The current board has already divided the funds into categories, but what do you think is the most important project this unprecedented funding should be spent on?

In my time managing the budget for a public school district, I came to believe that dollars received outside of the normal revenue stream is best applied to non-recurring costs such as infrastructure, facilities, and program development. Upon review of the board-approved allocations, it appears the board followed a similar pattern. The infrastructure investments in storm water mitigation and solar energy along with a facility upgrade at the Hillview will allow more flexibility in future budgets. The investments in program development are designed to address glaring social and economic issues such as childcare, homelessness, skilled trades, and housing redevelopment. Developing unique programming for these quality-of-life issues listed requires dollars not available in annual budgets.

As far as identifying a “most important,” I offer the human investments in solving the childcare crisis and developing additional skilled workers, along with the infrastructure investments in solar energy and storm water mitigation would rank at the top for me. I believe these items are critical steps to keep La Crosse County a great place to live, work, learn and visit.

What ideas do you have on improving the collaboration and regionalization between the county and municipalities?

This is an area of emphasis in my campaign. Building consensus and enlisting a collaborative approach toward common goals was a strength of my work as a school district superintendent. I firmly believe the complex issues of water quality, workforce development, transportation and social services are best addressed through a collective lens. This means issues like water pollution on French Island, homelessness in the city of La Crosse, or poor road conditions in the town of Hamilton belong to all of us. It also means we are best when we leverage our municipal resources through a collective approach in the areas of transportation, police, fire and public works. We will always be stronger and better together than we are apart.

The quality of life in La Crosse County, and in the entire Coulee Region, is simply spectacular. We are so lucky to live here. Protecting and enhancing this precious place for future generations depends upon our ability to work in service to each other today.

