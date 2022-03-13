La Crosse County Board candidate Q&A: Wacek v. Woodard for District 9

All 30 seats on the La Crosse County Board are up for re-election on Tuesday, April 5. The Tribune asked candidates a series of questions about their platforms.

The Q&As will be published daily one district at a time in order of responses, not in numerical order of districts.

Responses for candidates running for District 9 are below:

Dawn Wacek (i)

Age: 46

Education: Master’s degree in Library and Information Services from the University of South Carolina; bachelor’s in English from UW-River Falls

Occupation: Currently deputy library director, previously youth services manager, La Crosse Public Library

Political experience: Incumbent County Board supervisor (served one term thus far)

Why do you want to serve on the La Crosse County Board and what is something you’d want to accomplish if elected?

I love serving my whole community in this way. While I represent a small slice of the city, I get to see how decisions and funding can affect the entire county, and consider the needs of the whole in developing goals. I am particularly excited by the opportunity provided by the ARPA funding to do something outside the norm to address structural challenges for our neighbors. Having the room to allocate funding to areas like childcare initiatives, affordable housing, sustainability, and infrastructure for our facilities that serve the aging is so refreshing and I have been thrilled to help set those priorities with my colleagues on the board.

I’d like to be a part of seeing them realized in practical ways that impact our community needs.

I’m also very interested in finding ways to create safer, more connected communities that don’t rely on overburdening our police. I currently serve on the Judiciary and Law Committee and believe in the power of community social work, mental health support, drug treatment and crisis intervention in addressing the root causes of issues.

La Crosse County has received nearly $22 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. The current board has already divided the funds into categories, but what do you think is the most important project this unprecedented funding should be spent on?

Oh, this is tricky. I felt good about the process and the categorization overall, so none of the initiatives are unimportant. But I think as a parent, the issues surrounding child care and affordable housing speak to me the most. I talk with other families regularly about how challenging it is to find a safe, affordable home — whether renting or buying, and that can have a domino effect on other family stressors. We also know childcare is at a crisis point in our country — locally as a youth services librarian I have seen centers closing, and how overburdened those that remain are. And while I am hopeful that federal programming answers this need, ultimately I want to do whatever we can to help those with young children now. Early literacy and play based education is hugely important and can predict so much about later success and happiness, and our childcare workers are severely underpaid and disrespected as a profession. Meanwhile, families struggle to afford the childcare that our society requires if single parents or both parents must work. I definitely believe this is one issue that will have long, lasting ripples for our county.

What ideas do you have on improving the collaboration and regionalization between the county and municipalities?

I would love to see the collaboration around housing for unsheltered people continue to grow and develop. We have so many people in our municipalities and at the county level who care deeply about ensuring everyone has safe and stable housing, and experts on the ground offering assistance as well. I think this is an area for growth in collaboration and I would support that with the allocation of funding moving forward.

Additionally, I believe the police study committee that has been formed offers a way for our policing institutions to work together to continuously improve and receive feedback from citizens across the county. Hearing from a diverse group can help all of us in public service increase our learning and reflection. Every officer I have talked with wants to serve their community and better their relationships with the people they serve. The study committee offers an opportunity to do just that.

Chris Woodard

Age: 36

Education: Some college

Occupation: IT customer service retail analyst at Kwik Trip

Political experience: La Crosse City Council member, District 9

Why do you want to serve on the La Crosse County Board and what is something you’d want to accomplish if elected?

My desire to serve on the La Crosse County Board stems from my interest in helping create and foster a strong business environment that will attract new economic development which will in turn lead to job creation, expansion of our tax base, higher demand for goods and services produced by local businesses, and assist in the ongoing efforts to align the supply and demand of workforce labor. In addition, my interest in serving others and making a positive difference in people’s lives is learned behavior that is part of the culture of caring that exists at Kwik Trip, where I am employed as an IT Customer Service Retail Analyst.

Furthermore, I am interested in being a member of the La Crosse County Board to ensure that we continue to provide the residents and businesses of La Crosse County with great schools, a strong and skilled workforce, safe neighborhoods, well maintained roads, bridges, parks, and exceptional entertainment venues and activities that will attract and promote tourism which will generate a significant return on taxpayer’s investments.

La Crosse County has received nearly $22 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. The current board has already divided the funds into categories, but what do you think is the most important project this unprecedented funding should be spent on?

Affordable housing.

What ideas do you have on improving the collaboration and regionalization between the county and municipalities?

This is a big part of why I’m running— we need more collaboration between the county and municipalities. One example I can give is the need for a higher level of collaboration between the city of La Crosse and county when working with our unsheltered population, this has been placed on the shoulders of the city of La Crosse. While we may think this is something that only happens in La Crosse, this is a regional issue. We need an all hands on deck approach with the county, city and stakeholders at the table contributing equally.

