La Crosse County Board candidate Q&As for Districts 14, 16, 18 & 23

All 30 seats on the La Crosse County Board are up for reelection on Tuesday, April 5. The Tribune asked candidates a series of questions about their platforms.

Below are responses for candidates running unopposed in Districts 14, 15, 18 and 23.

Margaret Larson, District 14

Age: 71

Education: B.A., University of Illinois

Occupation: Retired from work with La Crosse Public Education Foundation, Women's Fund, Mental Health Coalition; editor and author of community histories

Political experience: Not retired from community service (school board, planning commission, county board) and activism since moving to La Crosse 45 years ago

Why do you want to serve on the La Crosse County Board and what is something you’d want to accomplish if elected?

The main reason I’m running for re-election to represent the Town of Campbell is the issue of PFAS contamination of private wells on French Island. I want to continue to be part of the collaboration of local, state and federal governments: to determine the best way to provide safe water for Campbell residents; and to find ways to fund the tens of millions of dollars to implement the solution to PFAS contamination.

La Crosse County has received nearly $22 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. The current board has already divided the funds into categories, but what do you think is the most important project this unprecedented funding should be spent on?

Strengthening our local economy, especially after the effects of Covid-19. Strong families are key to a strong economy. Too many families in La Crosse County have difficulty supporting, sheltering and feeding themselves.

Reasons for that include a lack of: decent, affordable housing; accessible, dependable childcare; and jobs with stable work schedules that pay a living wage.

La Crosse County is responding by using ARPA funds:

To develop child care that is high-quality, dependable and affordable. Without that, it’s difficult for parents to be reliable employees and responsible employers.

To provide temporary housing so that families can transition from no home to a decent, affordable and permanent one.

To collaborate with local trades and Boys and Girls Club to train youth in skilled trades that provide a good income.

What ideas do you have on improving the collaboration and regionalization between the county and municipalities?

Providing safe water is an issue that calls for regional collaboration. Safe water means one can confidently drink, prepare food, and water vegetable gardens without worrying about harmful effects. Right now, town of Campbell residents are not able to use their well water because it has been contaminated with PFAS. The city of La Crosse has three municipal wells on French Island that also are contaminated with PFAS. Other municipalities depend on water treatment from the city. We are continuing to learn more about these toxic chemicals and ways to prevent them from poisoning our water supply. We need to work together to make sure all county residents have access to safe water.

Dan Ferries, District 16

Age: 68

Education: La Crosse Central

Occupation: Landlord of multiple properties; Retired - Receiving/Billing Clerk Gateway Foods

Political experience: City of Onalaska Alderperson 2nd District for 4 years; La Crosse County Board Supervisor District 16 for 12 years; Gateway Foods/Fleming contract negotiations for warehouse employees.

Why do you want to serve on the La Crosse County Board and what is something you’d want to accomplish if elected?

I want to continue representing District 16 which is the heart of the City of Onalaska at the County level. My goals are to bring resources from the county to the City of Onalaska (in fiscal year 2022 I proposed and the County budget reflects $75,000 to the Onalaska OmniCenter); to see completion of Hillview Care Center; improve our roads; and address our mental health and substance abuse issues along with homelessness county wide; to assure our law enforcement personnel have the tools they need and our support to continue their efforts in keeping our communities safe.

La Crosse County has received nearly $22 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. The current board has already divided the funds into categories, but what do you think is the most important project this unprecedented funding should be spent on?

There were several suggestions presented at a County Board meeting and prioritized. While there were numerous suggestions, not all made the list. The eight selected are good causes. I would like to see the big pharma settlement budgeted towards the mental health and substance abuse issues.

What ideas do you have on improving the collaboration and regionalization between the county and municipalities?

Communication — it is imperative to have open discussions with representatives of our communities with County board members and County departments to maintain regional cooperation.

Mike Baroni, District 18

Age: 66

Education: BA, Business Management, Bradley University. Master of Business Management (MBA), Illinois State University. Executive Development Program, Harvard Business School.

Occupation: Retired, former President and CEO of Whitehall Specialties, an international processed cheese and ingredient company. Former global VP and business unit president at agricultural commodities firm Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Political experience: None

Why do you want to serve on the La Crosse County Board and what is something you’d want to accomplish if elected?

My wife and I moved to La Crosse County about ten years ago and fell in love with the area. We have chosen to spend our retirement here. After a successful and meaningful career in the private sector, I am ready to turn my energy to giving back to our community. Generally, if elected, I want to utilize my business experience to help our county government operate as efficiently and effectively as possible. The role of county government in Wisconsin is to administer the business and programs of the state at the local level. I hope to keep us focused on that. Good government starts there.

La Crosse County has received nearly $22 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. The current board has already divided the funds into categories, but what do you think is the most important project this unprecedented funding should be spent on?

I do support spending on programs that help our families thrive such as childcare support and skilled trades job training. A couple of areas that need attention that were not included in the plan are addressing the PFAS contamination and improving the first responder system in some of our rural areas. We also need to increase our focus on fixing our roads. La Crosse County is over $70 million in debt and the PASER rating of our roads has declined from 6.05 in 2015 to 5.90 in 2021. About 32% of our roads are rated poor to fair. This is not the fault of our county highway department; it is the result of the priorities set by past county boards. While we do need to address our homeless problem, I am concerned that we are too focused on treating the symptoms by investing in temporary housing/shelters and are not focused enough on addressing the root causes, primarily mental health issues and drug addiction.

What ideas do you have on improving the collaboration and regionalization between the county and municipalities?

I believe it is critical that all local governmental units work in sync so that limited resources are not wasted, and efforts not duplicated. Working together can lead to synergies allowing us to get more done while minimizing the burden of our taxpayers. Being new to government, I am not currently privy to how the county currently collaborates on a regional basis, however, I can foresee benefits from setting up a regional advisory board, consisting of leaders from county, township, municipal, etc. governments to meet quarterly to discuss initiatives, issues, budgets, and other topics of concern so that all parties are aware of each other’s plans and can identify potential areas of cooperation. I do not believe that centralizing power at the county level is the answer. The more decentralized government is the more responsive it is to the needs of its citizens. Even within La Crosse County, we have distinct differences in those needs. Rural districts have issues that are unique from urban districts. We must respect that.

Matt Nikolay, District 23

Age: 52

Education: Bachelor of Science in Economics from UW-Madison

Occupation: Account Manager, LHI

Political experience: County Board 2014-present

Why do you want to serve on the La Crosse County Board and what is something you’d want to accomplish if elected?

I want to continue efforts to lower the tax rate to maintain the county's fifth lowest county tax levy per capita out of Wisconsin's 72 counties while paying down our debt and investing in the county's roads and bridges.

La Crosse County has received nearly $22 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. The current board has already divided the funds into categories, but what do you think is the most important project this unprecedented funding should be spent on?

I believe all the categories have merit, but investing in our infrastructure, whether it be stormwater improvements or updating Hillview Nursing Home will have the longest lasting impact for our residents. Investing in skilled trades training and quality, affordable health child care will also pay significant dividends.

What ideas do you have on improving the collaboration and regionalization between the county and municipalities?

I believe the best way to improve collaboration between the county and local governments is by having an open and honest dialogue on the issues facing communities in the county and to ensure they are part of the discussion when deciding how to spend the ARPA and infrastructure funds coming from the federal government.

