La Crosse County Board candidate Q&As for Districts 4, 8, 12 & 13

All 30 seats on the La Crosse County Board are up for reelection on Tuesday, April 5. The Tribune asked candidates a series of questions about their platforms.

Below are responses for candidates running unopposed in Districts 4, 8, 12 and 13.

Maureen Freedland, District 4

Age: Not given

Education: B.A., Emory University; J.D., Loyola University

Occupation: Community volunteer and public interest advocate

Political experience: County Board Supervisor

Why do you want to serve on the La Crosse County Board and what is something you’d want to accomplish if elected?

I’ve served on the county board so that I can help enact policy solutions to some of the economic and social struggles of people I witnessed as a longtime Legal Aid lawyer. Our County programs help level barriers to adequate food and housing. Our programs can strengthen families in need, through strong social services casework support. During the next term I particularly look forward to working through and giving focus to our county resolution calling out racism as a public health crisis. I deeply believe public service builds a strong community by positive leadership with a focus on our common values and mutual respect for one another.

La Crosse County has received nearly $22 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. The current board has already divided the funds into categories, but what do you think is the most important project this unprecedented funding should be spent on?

The equity component running throughout all of these categories is especially important to me rather than a single most important project. ARPA funding was created to support public health and economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, which has had greatest impact on lower wage earners as well as racial and ethnic minorities. ARPA funding in general is not intended for new road building or road repairs unless pandemic related. The categories and projects we’re targeting favor economic development including family-supporting jobs, infrastructure with careful development, land conservation, housing insecurity, mental health support and public safety programs. The result will be positive projects that impact not just those hit hardest, but all people in our community.

What ideas do you have on improving the collaboration and regionalization between the county and municipalities?

Our County Board passed a resolution that we will reach carbon neutrality goals by 2030 and 2050. We can and must do this through strategic allocation of funds, and by spurring participation of all governmental units as well as the community. Collaboration is one of the core values we’ve chosen to guide the development of our new County Comprehensive Plan. The new plan can reduce land use conflicts by its intergovernmental approach, and we’re encouraging cooperative efforts for emergency services, mass transit, wildlife habitat particularly wetlands, marketing for agricultural products, incentive programs to preserve working farm lands, and much more. I am on our drafting team, and our plan will soon be presented for public input. I support regional planning to enhance outdoor recreational opportunities and to protect our bluff lands. We need deliberate, collaborative attention to all we do, from regional housing development to top notch public health delivery and keeping our regional waters clean. I support trustworthy leadership, efficient government that communicates with taxpayers, and strong citizen engagement.

Peg Isola, District 8

Age: 67

Education: University of Wisconsin-La Crosse BS Biology

Occupation: City of La Crosse Parks, Recreation & Forestry Neighborhood Center Employee

Political experience: County Board 2012-Present, La Crosse City Council 2013-2014

Why do you want to serve on the La Crosse County Board and what is something you’d want to accomplish if elected?

It has been an honor to represent my district on the County Board. I believe the Board has made tremendous progress in serving the needs of La Crosse County residents. We have used fiscally responsible bonding for road construction, paying off the debt early to save money. Many people don’t know the full reach of the County’s services, which include Hillview in La Crosse and Lakeview in West Salem. The Mississippi Valley Health Services Commission allows other counties to use our Lakeview Facility at a cost savings to us. Health and Human Services are a large part of the County’s budget. We use grant money whenever possible to continue to provide the best service we can to vulnerable individuals. And the Law Enforcement Center and the Sheriff’s Department are integral to providing safety to La Crosse County residents.

I want to continue the good work of the County Board, and to make sure services are offered in the most fiscally responsible way. We have been able to do our work and keep our taxes the 5th lowest of the 72 counties in the state. I am also concerned about social justice issues, and want to make sure that these are not overlooked.

La Crosse County has received nearly $22 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. The current board has already divided the funds into categories, but what do you think is the most important project this unprecedented funding should be spent on?

The Board has spent considerable thought on these funding designations, and they all represent important issues. These categories are interconnected in our community. To have a health community we need to provide housing, childcare, and job training for all of our residents. Stormwater infrastructure to counteract extreme weather patterns and green infrastructure to cut energy costs and greenhouse gas emissions are important for climate change and energy sustainability. The Hillview redesign and rebuild benefits some of our most vulnerable residents.

I think they are all important, but the most pressing needs are the housing and childcare components, which would give people the dignity of having a safe place to live and a safe place for the care of their children. This is the most important first step we can take to address the inequities in the availability of housing and childcare that we are presently experiencing.

What ideas do you have on improving the collaboration and regionalization between the county and municipalities?

Good collaboration involves listening and respectful dialog. Keeping the lines of communication open between the county and the 18 municipalities in La Crosse County is essential. The December 2021 joint meeting of the executive committees of La Crosse County and the city of LaCrosse is a good example of our current collaboration. It is important to remember that the fiscal health of the county is interconnected to the health of our municipalities. Whenever there is an opportunity for regionalization that would provide a better service model and benefit taxpayers, it should be explored.

Randy Erickson, District 12

Age: 61

Education: Bachelor of Arts Degree in journalism, University of Minnesota

Occupation: External communications coordinator at Viterbo University

Political experience: 12th District representative on the La Crosse County Board since November 2019

Why do you want to serve on the La Crosse County Board and what is something you’d want to accomplish if elected?

During my nearly 30 years as a newspaper reporter and editor in the La Crosse area, I always thought of my work as public service. After my journalism career concluded, I felt the urge to continue serving the community. When I was covering the La Crosse County Board for the Tribune, it had always impressed me as a practical, no-nonsense governmental body with a minimum of drama, the perfect place for me to give back to the community.

It has been my privilege to be a board member for the past 2.5 years, serving as chair of the Public Works and Infrastructure Committee as well as serving on the Executive Committee, the Economic Development Fund Board, the Redistricting Committee, the La Crosse Arts Board and the La Crosse Center Board.

In my next term, I look forward to my work on public works helping the county accelerate its road improvement program. I also am excited to work on new arts board initiatives to revitalize the arts scene after a couple of hard years, and I’m very optimistic about the expanded La Crosse Center bringing a flood of visitors and an economic boost to the county. We have so much to do.

La Crosse County has received nearly $22 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. The current board has already divided the funds into categories, but what do you think is the most important project this unprecedented funding should be spent on?

I’m not sure it really makes any sense to say one thing is the most important. All of the areas to which we will funnel funding are the most important thing to somebody, but it doesn’t really matter what is most important to me. If I had to say anything was most important pertaining to the ARPA funding, I’d have to say it’s that we get the best bang for our buck.

By consensus of the board (augmented by a public survey that confirmed the board’s priorities), all of the areas to which we will channel ARPA funding were deemed important. The board’s top priorities were sustainability initiatives, improvements in the county-owned Hillview Health Care Center campus, boosting the availability of affordable child care, initiatives to increase the supply of affordable housing and help transition the unsheltered population into homes, and efforts to make training in the skilled trades more attractive and accessible.

All of these ARPA funding priorities are focused on helping La Crosse County become a more resilient community and a more attractive place to live and work, especially for young professionals who will help La Crosse County thrive in the 21st century.

What ideas do you have on improving the collaboration and regionalization between the county and municipalities?

The bottom line for regionalizing public services has to be that people will get the same or better service for less money. It’s about improving efficiency, being practical, and not obsessing over control or credit. It’s not easy to get there or we’d already be there. Can we get there? Yes, we can.

I think the county is in a unique position to facilitate regionalization of services and collaboration between municipalities and agencies to accomplish common goals. We already have a track record of establishing cooperative efforts, including the Collaborative to End Homelessness and the La Crosse Community Collaboration, a partnership formed in 2005 between the La Crosse School District, the city of La Crosse and La Crosse County.

It will take a high level of trust and a clear demonstration of the benefits to make strides toward the kind of regionalization and collaboration that will make meaningful improvements in our use of limited resources.

Tina Tryggestad, District 13

Age: 46

Education: BS in Mathematics from UWL

Occupation: Formerly a small business owner for 21 years and current case manager for Couleecap

Political experience: Elected to the La Crosse County Board in April of 2016. Served as chair of Veterans, Aging and Long Term Care Committee for one term and currently serving as chair of Health and Human Services Committee.

Why do you want to serve on the La Crosse County Board and what is something you’d want to accomplish if elected?

It has been an honor to serve my community the last 6 years. I would like to continue the hard work of improving the health and wellness of our friends and neighbors, as well as work to attract more people to live and work in La Crosse County.

La Crosse County has received nearly $22 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. The current board has already divided the funds into categories, but what do you think is the most important project this unprecedented funding should be spent on?

Our county, like so many, is struggling with solutions for our neighbors who are living unsheltered. Projects focused on affordable housing and mental health resources should be the initial focus of these unexpected funds, followed by initiatives supporting childcare, which eliminates barriers to parents entering the workforce. Because our county staff does such an amazing job building and managing a responsible budget, we are able to use the ARPA funds to tackle some larger, long-term problems in our community that have been exacerbated by the pandemic.

What ideas do you have on improving the collaboration and regionalization between the county and municipalities?

Great gains in the collaborations between municipalities and the county have been made in the last two years due to hard work, open communication and a genuine, two-sided desire to improve the lives of all people in our community. Keeping partisan politics and division out of local governments is vital to getting actual work done. Our purpose is to serve the people of our community, so continued engagement with our citizens should guide initiatives. So much can be accomplished when we seek to listen more than be heard.

