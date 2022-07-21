La Crosse County Board chooses not to hold another referendum on marijuana legalization

The La Crosse County Board decided one referendum on whether or not the state should legalize marijuana was enough.

The board voted 12-16 not to hold an advisory referendum this fall that would have asked voters whether they support marijuana legalization in Wisconsin, with supervisors arguing it was redundant after a similar referendum was held just four years ago.

Asking voters again was part of a statewide push, according to board chair Monica Kruse, to send a renewed message to the state Legislature that they should take up the issue of legalization.

The county held a similar referendum in 2018, where 63% of voters were in favor of full legalization of marijuana. Similar results were seen around the state, but the Legislature has taken little to no action on the issue since then.

The referendum question would have been on the Nov. 8 ballot and would have cost $5,000.

"I think it's silly to spend $5,000 on a referendum that we already know the answer to," supervisor Dan Ferries said.

Supervisor Rob Abraham, who said he supports marijuana legalization, said, "What we should be doing is electing state officials who will do what their constituents want them to do."

Several supervisors said they questioned the motives behind holding the referendum again. There have been criticisms that it's a way to bring more Democrats out to vote during the midterms.

But others thought it was a worthwhile effort to send a stronger message to the state.

"In my opinion, it's worth $5,000 to make a statement to the state," supervisor Gary Padesky said. "I would like to make the statement and vote again to let my representatives from the state maybe listen this time."

Supervisor Randy Erickson said he was curious to see how opinions on marijuana legalization have changed in the last four years.

"My guess is support will be greater than the last time," he said.

The supervisors that voted in favor of holding the referendum were Kim Cable, Rick Cornforth, Maureen Freedland, Peg Isola, Margaret Larson, Grant Mathu, David Pierce, Pam Viner, Dawn Wacek, Erickson, Kruse and Padesky.

Those that voted against were supervisors Mike Baroni, Ralph Geary, Dan Hesse, Kevin Hoyer, David Hundt, Dennis Jacobsen, Karen Keil, Joe Konradt, Dillon Mader, Matt Nikolay, Roger Plesha, Jack Pogreba, Ken Schlimgen, Tina Tryggestad, Abraham and Ferries.

Supervisors Steve Doyle and Patrick Scheller were excused from the meeting.

Other communities around the state will or are considering holding their own referendums on marijuana legalization, some of them for the second time as well. Both Eau Claire County and the city of Racine have already agreed to hold a referendum, and Milwaukee County is also considering one.