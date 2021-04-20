La Crosse County Board declares racism a public health crisis

Others spoke passionately in support of the measure, including supervisor Rich Cornforth, who introduced the resolution, and others.

"I find it ironic that we are a board comprised of white people having this discussion about systemic racism and we certainly should, but we should be listening" to those impacted and their stories, said supervisor Kim Cable.

"I am in full support of this resolution, as I think every other county board supervisor should be," Cable said. "I just think it's important for us to take this step in starting to address this because right now it's still going on. We can read the news or listen to the news any single day of the week and see that, and we have to start taking a stand and addressing these very important needs in the community."

Officials also indicated that the community has shown big support behind the move.

"It's never happened to me that I've gotten 142 emails from people in the county pertaining to a resolution and to have every single one of them be in favor of the resolution, and not a single one opposed. That is a once in a lifetime thing, I think. I was rather gratified by that," Kruse said.

The resolution passed with only one abstention from Hoyer.