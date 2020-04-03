La Crosse County Board District 17: Douglas Howard vs. Jack Pogreba

Douglas Howard
Political experience: I have no prior experience serving in elective office. I have served on city boards such as the New Ulm Library Board, boards of historical societies (for example, The Gov. John Lind House Association in New Ulm) and a church vestry.
Why are you running for office?: When I learned that Mike Giese was not running for another term, I decided to try my luck at running for this position on the La Crosse County Board. I liked the fact that it is a nonpartisan office, and I liked the fact that the county has a reputation for being well managed. My goal, if elected, is to keep it working that way. Taxes are low (6th lowest out of 72 counties) and we enjoy many county services. The fact that District 17 is walkable for me was also a determining factor.
The county maintains 282 miles of roads and 69 bridges and has a backlog of roads that require millions of dollars in repair. Should the county raise more money to expedite those repairs – and how?: I lived in Minnesota when a bridge went down in Minneapolis. We don’t want that happening here in La Crosse County. My understanding is that the county plans to borrow $5 million per year for five years for road work and bridge maintenance. With interest rates at record lows and unemployment at record highs, this may be the best time to do the work.
Should La Crosse County help fund collaborative efforts with other municipalities in the county?: I see no problem if they can be win-win projects. I understand that collaborative efforts have worked in the past. One board member mentioned working with Bangor to pave its Main Street, another project was helping West Salem with a fitness park.
Is the county doing enough to provide assistance to those struggling with drug abuse?: We know that addictions of all kinds affect entire families, not just the abuser. So if the assistance helps to keep families together, it should be tried. Perhaps the Coulee Council on Addictions might suggest something.
What success and challenges do you see in the county’s jail and court system?: I am no expert on the county jail or court system, but I do know that housing prisoners is expensive. According to a brochure published by the county, “medical, educational and behavioral services offered in the jail and community help people stay out of jail.” And “more than 125 people participate in treatment courts annually.” If these programs achieve the desired results, I would be opposed to changing them.
Jack Pogreba
Response to questionnaire has not yet been received.
