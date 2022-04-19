 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

La Crosse County Board reelects Monica Kruse as its chair for another two years

La Crosse County Board supervisors sworn-in to office

The group of new and reelected La Crosse County Board supervisors were sworn-in to office Tuesday night by Judge Scott Horne.

The La Crosse County Board will maintain much of its same leadership team after the newly formed board met for its organizational meeting Tuesday night.

Monica Kruse

La Crosse County Board chair Monica Kruse

Supervisor Monica Kruse was reelected as chair of the board and will serve another two-year term.

The board voted between Kruse and supervisor Kevin Hoyer, with 19 votes in favor of Kruse and nine in favor of Hoyer. One supervisor was not present at the meeting and there was one abstention.

La Crosse County Board reelects Monica Kruse as its chair for another two years

County supervisors look on as supervisors Kevin Hoyer and Monica Kruse, seated second and third from right at the end of the board table, make their pitches to be board chair for the next two years. Both made appeals to uniting the board after an often contentious election cycle, and Kruse was reelected to another term.

Both Kruse and Hoyer made appeals to the rest of the board prior to the vote, each arguing that they could help bring the board together after an often-contentious election cycle.

Kevin Hoyer

"I will work diligently every day to deserve the trust you have put in me, and I will continue to make La Crosse County the envy of the rest of the state," Kruse said upon taking her seat as chair after the election.

Additionally, supervisor Kim Cable was also reelected to her position as first vice chair. This role subs in for the chair when absent. She won from a unanimous voice vote and faced no challengers.

Newly elected to the leadership team was supervisor Randy Erickson as second vice chair.

Kim Cable

Erickson was nominated by supervisor Margaret Larson, who said Erickson's experience as a journalist covering local government set him ahead. Erickson was previously a reporter for the Tribune.

"I believe that he really does have the most complete understanding of how the county board works because of his reporting," Larson said.

Randy Erickson

La Crosse County supervisor Randy Erickson

Monday night's meeting was the first official gathering of newly elected supervisors and incumbents that won reelection.

In addition to electing leadership positions, the supervisors were also sworn-in and reviewed the county's code of ethics and other housekeeping items.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

