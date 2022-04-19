La Crosse County Board reelects Monica Kruse as its chair for another two years

The La Crosse County Board will maintain much of its same leadership team after the newly formed board met for its organizational meeting Tuesday night.
Supervisor Monica Kruse was reelected as chair of the board and will serve another two-year term.
The board voted between Kruse and supervisor Kevin Hoyer, with 19 votes in favor of Kruse and nine in favor of Hoyer. One supervisor was not present at the meeting and there was one abstention.
Both Kruse and Hoyer made appeals to the rest of the board prior to the vote, each arguing that they could help bring the board together after an often-contentious election cycle.
"I will work diligently every day to deserve the trust you have put in me, and I will continue to make La Crosse County the envy of the rest of the state," Kruse said upon taking her seat as chair after the election.
Additionally, supervisor Kim Cable was also reelected to her position as first vice chair. This role subs in for the chair when absent. She won from a unanimous voice vote and faced no challengers.
Olivia Herken is the local government reporter at the La Crosse Tribune and a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Journalism. She can be found on Twitter @oherken, and reached at 608-791-8217.
County supervisors look on as supervisors Kevin Hoyer and Monica Kruse, seated second and third from right at the end of the board table, make their pitches to be board chair for the next two years. Both made appeals to uniting the board after an often contentious election cycle, and Kruse was reelected to another term.