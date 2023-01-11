 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
La Crosse County board to consider adding question about abortion to spring ballot

The La Crosse County Board of Supervisors will consider asking voters if the Wisconsin state legislature should repeal the state’s law that bans abortion. The question could appear on the spring ballot. 

The resolution to add the advisory referendum question was first seen by the La Crosse County executive board on Wednesday. The board voted 7-1 to send the resolution to the full county board to consider on Thursday, Jan. 19. Supervisor Kevin Hoyer was the only member to vote against the resolution. 

The resolution was sponsored by all the female supervisors on the full county board -- eight members of the 30-person board. Results from the referendum are non-binding and will be a temperature check for the state legislature on how the public feels about reproductive rights.  

Wisconsin’s state law on abortion, enacted in 1849, makes it a felony to perform an abortion at any stage of pregnancy unless it's done to save a pregnant person's life. 

The question that could appear on the ballot on April 4th reads: “Should the Wisconsin legislature repeal the state’s 1849 abortion ban that provides no exception in cases of rape or incest nor the protect the health of the mother?” 

Voters will be asked to select “yes” or “no” in response to the question. 

Other counties in the state have been considering similar actions. Milwaukee County will ask voters if the 1849 law should be repealed on the spring ballot. 

During the midterm elections this past November, Dane and Racine Counties asked residents the same question at the voting booth. Eighty-five percent of voters in Dane County said they want the state to repeal the law, and 71% of voters in Racine voted for a repeal as well.

Chloe Hilles is the local government reporter at the La Crosse Tribune and a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. She can be reached at @chloehilles on Twitter or (608) 769-7303. 

