La Crosse County Board to consider referendums on abortion, police and marijuana

On Thursday, the La Crosse County Board will vote on whether to host a series of referendums in November, polling voters on abortion rights, police funding and marijuana legalization.

One of those advisory referendums would ask voters if they think the state should repeal its ban on abortion that was triggered back into law after the overturning of Roe V. Wade.

The state has a 1849 law that bans nearly all abortions except for when performed to save the life of the mother, but not in the case of rape or incest. That law was buried until the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the federal right to abortion.

Since that landmark decision, some have called on the state to repeal or adjust the state's law on abortion, and this referendum would poll La Crosse County voters on the matter.

If passed, voters would get the chance to vote yes or no to the following question:

"Should Wisconsin Statute s.940.04, which bans abortion at any stage of pregnancy without exception for rape, incest or health of the patient, be repealed to ensure legal access to abortion care?"

Board chair Monica Kruse, who requested the referendum, said it is part of a statewide push to gauge how residents feel on the issue of abortion. So far, it has been approved in Dane County and denied in Milwaukee County.

Kruse said abortion was the "defining civil rights issue of our time," after the Supreme Court's decision. "We now have sort of the wild west of every state for themselves," she said.

"It's apparently quite controversial as you can imagine. I've gotten some emails on that," Kruse said of the possible referendum. She said she didn't want to make any predictions on how the board might vote on Thursday. "Let's see how the county board feels about this."

The Executive Committee approved the referendum last week with 6 votes in favor and 1 against, with one abstention and another member absent.

This would be an advisory referendum only, and would essentially poll voters on their opinions. The results would be sent to the state Legislature.

Additionally, the board will reconsider adding a referendum on marijuana legalization to the ballot.

This is the second time the county board will consider this referendum question, and it would be the second time La Crosse County voters would vote on it, after a similar referendum was held four years ago. Last month, the board voted not to host the referendum a second time, with some supervisors finding it redundant.

Others felt it would send a renewed message to the state Legislature, which has done little to nothing on marijuana legalization since the first round of referendums in 2018 showed strong statewide support.

At the July meeting, 16 county supervisors voted against hosting the second marijuana referendum, and 12 voted in favor.

County supervisor Trina Tryggestad, who was among those who voted against the referendum last month, requested that it be reconsidered Thursday.

Additionally, a referendum question was requested by supervisor Kevin Hoyer asking voters if they support funding local law enforcement.

This item was requested and added to the agenda without going through committees, which can be done with the approval of the chair.

"I don't think I've ever used it before this, but because supervisor Hoyer made a case for his advisory referendum being included I allowed that to happen," Kruse said.

Voters would specifically be asked: "Do you support the funding of local law enforcement agencies?"

Kruse highlighted the importance of advisory referendums, saying they are sometimes the only way for Wisconsinites to have their voices heard. She said they're important to conduct even when it's not likely the Legislature will act on their results.

"I think we don't always get what we want but I think we need to make our voices heard," Kruse said.

She added, "I think we need to let our Legislature know that if they're going to vote against what most Wisconsinites want, they sort of do that at their own peril. There is the voting booth and if they consistently ignore the will of the voters I think that eventually that's going to catch up to them."

All three of these referendums would cost about $5,000 each.