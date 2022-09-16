La Crosse County Board votes to reduce speed on County HWY NN, add new ATV routes

The La Crosse County Board voted on Thursday night to reduce the speed limit of one county highway and to add new all-terrain vehicle routes in the town of Holland.
The board voted unanimously to approve the speed limit change, and 26-1 for the ATV routes.
The speed limit for County Trunk Highway NN in the town of Greenfield and Washington will be reduced from 55 miles per hour to 45 miles per hour under the changes, which is expected to improve safety.
This reduced speed will be implemented along NN from County Highway M to State Highway 162.
"This project is currently in the design phase. Several curves on it do not meet the current 55 mile an hour speed limits based on their radius. And this change will increase safety," said supervisor Pam Viner.
For ATV users, new routes have been added in the town of Holland.
