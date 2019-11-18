La Crosse County’s 2020 budget will keep tax rates in check while funneling much-needed dollars to the county’s highway system, officials say.
Passed last week by the county board, the budget sets the county’s property tax levy at $35.8 million (slightly up from last year), and the county's tax rate at 3.6% (slightly down).
Perhaps most notably, the county will devote $5 million of borrowed funds to highway improvements during each of the next four years.
“I think we’re accomplishing quite a bit in the new year, particularly with increasing investments in our roads,” county Administrator Steve O’Malley said. The county had hoped for more transportation aid from the state and federal governments, he said, but it never came.
“Borrowing is one of the few options we have when the state isn’t providing adequate funding for roads,” he said. “It makes it very difficult.”
O’Malley said the additional highway spending will have a negligible effect on taxpayers.
If all goes according to plan, annual property tax increases over the next few years will not exceed 3%. And the county will still be able to chip away at its existing debt.
Overall, highway improvements will comprise roughly 10% of the county’s gross expenditures. Human services (28%) and health and aging (22%) are the costliest categories by a wide margin.
On top of annual expenses, the budget includes one-time contributions toward a number of areas:
- $50,000 for the Onalaska OmniCenter.
- $60,000 for ground water testing.
- $94,000 for county board compensation.
- $150,000 for the La Crosse Center expansion.
The budget allows La Crosse to maintain the sixth-lowest tax levy per capita in the state of Wisconsin, behind only Grant, Ozaukee, Waukesha, Washington and Racine counties.
“We’ve been very conservative in our budgeting for many years,” said O’Malley, noting that the county has still been able to invest in downtown projects, as well as the relocation of the county administration building. “It’s one of our goals to stay in that bottom 10.”
