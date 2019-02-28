This year, two members of the La Crosse County Board were on hand for the budget address by Gov. Tony Evers.
For board member Steve Doyle, it’s not such a big deal. As the 94th District’s representative in the Assembly, he’s gone every year since he was first elected in 2011.
This year, however, Board Chair Tara Johnson also got the chance to attend. Johnson was one of three Wisconsin Counties Association board members chosen to witness the budget address.
“I’m kind of excited,” Johnson said in an interview before the address. “I’m feeling quite lucky.”
Johnson, who was elected to the WCA board last year, said she was hoping to get signs from Evers’s budget address that the counties will have a better relationship with the state and a better recognition of the financial hardships experienced by counties because of shrinking aid, burgeoning road and child welfare system costs, and tight reins on counties’ ability to raise property taxes.
“Overarching for me is hopeful expectation that counties hear a message about the partnership between the state and counties in a more meaningful way than we have in the past eight or 10 years,” Johnson said. “I hope that the governor in his budget will lay out plans to fund state mandates in response to what has been a long slog of eroding support from the state. I think I have reason for this hope.”
