La Crosse County DA opposed to SCOTUS draft, but says he would have to enforce state's abortion ban

La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke said he doesn't support the decision to overturn the federal protection on abortion rights, but that he would still need to enforce a state ban on abortions that would come.

This could be a reality if a draft opinion from the Supreme Court of the United States that was leaked to and reported by Politico late Monday evening is officially issued, ultimately striking down the landmark decision in Roe v. Wade which guarantees lawful abortions nationwide.

Undoing the country's federal protection of abortion rights would leave it up to states to decide, and in Wisconsin, it would mean a looming, 19th century ban on most abortions would again be in place — a law that would ultimately be enforced by local district attorneys.

"I don't agree with the outcome," Gruenke, a Democrat, told the Tribune in an email Tuesday.

"But unless the Legislature acts, I would have to enforce the law the same as any other law," he said.

The Wisconsin law, which was established in 1849 but has been unenforceable since the Roe decision in 1973, bans all abortions in the state except in an instance to save the life of the pregnant person. There are no exceptions in cases of rape or incest, a detail Gruenke said he especially disagrees with.

An amendment to the law that was made in 1985, after the Roe decision, specified that it was illegal to perform an abortion, not to necessarily have one in Wisconsin. This means medical professionals or others who perform an abortion would be the ones being charged, not the individuals receiving the abortion.

They would face penalties of up to six years in prison, a fine of up to $10,000, or both, under the law as it currently stands.

Wisconsin's 173-year-old law also defines an "unborn child" as a "human being from the time of conception until it is born alive."

This law is likely to be automatically triggered if Roe v. Wade is overturned, not needing any other action to again become valid in the state.

Gruenke said his office would still be able to use some discretion on a case-by-case basis to not charge someone when there are extenuating circumstances or use options such as offering plea agreements.

"But I don't think a blanket refusal to charge would be consistent with my oath to uphold the law or the executive branch function," Gruenke said.

He called on the state Legislature to "clarify" the law.

"I hope the Legislature would act to clarify if they want a total ban, a time period like it is under Roe now, or other exceptions," he said. "Because I think most people believe there should not be this complete ban on all abortions in every circumstance."

Wisconsin's Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul said on Tuesday that his office doesn't plan to enforce the law, saying the Wisconsin Department of Justice in-part doesn't have the resources to pursue the cases, but also because of the "importance of freedom at stake."

Kaul told the Wisconsin State Journal that he doesn't believe the ban should be enforced by any DA or law enforcement agency, and that the DOJ could provide legal guidance to local district attorneys and training information to law enforcement agencies.

