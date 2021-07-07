La Crosse County establishes new committee to study possibility of police oversight board

The county's legal team said that the creation of the study committee would look at the questions Richmond raised: What would be the scope? Would it be modeled after Madison's? Is it legal? How would it operate? Is it even needed?

La Crosse County Board chair Monica Kruse emphasized that the group would only be looking at the possibility of creating one.

"This is a committee to study an oversight committee. We're not creating one here," Kruse said. "And they may decide that it doesn't have merit. Or they may decide that it does."

Officials also noted that creating an "ad hoc" committee means it is not a permanent or standing body, and only completes a task and is retired once finished. It also doesn't need to be formed using an approved resolution, but officials said the county wanted to clearly lay out the body's goals this way.

"I just think this is the wrong move. Our officers in the city of La Crosse are putting their lives on the line every day. They are sworn to protect and that's what they are doing. I just think to have somebody create an oversight board is the wrong step," Richmond said.