La Crosse County establishes new committee to study possibility of police oversight board

La Crosse County officials approved a resolution creating a new ad hoc study committee which will look at the legality and feasibility of a possible civilian police oversight board at the county level.
The La Crosse County Executive Committee, a policy oversight body for county leadership, approved the resolution Wednesday morning with only one opposing vote. The ad hoc committee will move to the full La Crosse County Board of Supervisors for final approval next week.
The concept of creating a civilian oversight board for county law enforcement has long been on the minds of officials. In May, a now retired subcommittee recommended creating the board, prompting the creation of this new study committee.
But as the debate over policing in the country continues, response to such an oversight body has been mixed.
"I'm not sure why this is even coming here. 'Ad hoc' means there is a problem. I would like to have the board tell me — who can tell me what the problem is with the police department?" said Andrea Richmond, County Board supervisor and La Crosse Common Council member, the only member of the committee to vote against the study group Wednesday.
Richmond said that the creation of the committee seemed unnecessary, pointing to the state-mandated La Crosse Police and Fire Commission which she said has seen less than handful of complaints in the past. She also questioned the legality of the oversight board coinciding with the Police and Fire Commission, and whether there was a problem with policing in the community.
"I just think this is the wrong thing to do. I have all the trust in the world for our police department, our fire department. I just feel that this is not the time to do this or any time to do this," she said.
"Tell me what the problem is," Richmond said. "I don't understand what the problem is."
In May the subcommittee, which was an appendage of the Criminal Justice Management Council, stated the oversight board would fill a gap for the community, helping make reporting complaints with police easier and more widespread across the county. Officials also said it was needed as the past year has put a spotlight on issues in policing, including locally where instances of intimidation have been reported.
Officials said that modeling La Crosse's board off of the city of Madison's was a good place to start. It's oversight board has subpoena and financial power, but leaves all disciplinary powers up to the Police and Fire Commission.
But the exact scope of a possible La Crosse County board was up for debate, emphasizing the need for more research, officials said.
The county's legal team said that the creation of the study committee would look at the questions Richmond raised: What would be the scope? Would it be modeled after Madison's? Is it legal? How would it operate? Is it even needed?
La Crosse County Board chair Monica Kruse emphasized that the group would only be looking at the possibility of creating one.
"This is a committee to study an oversight committee. We're not creating one here," Kruse said. "And they may decide that it doesn't have merit. Or they may decide that it does."
Officials also noted that creating an "ad hoc" committee means it is not a permanent or standing body, and only completes a task and is retired once finished. It also doesn't need to be formed using an approved resolution, but officials said the county wanted to clearly lay out the body's goals this way.
"I just think this is the wrong move. Our officers in the city of La Crosse are putting their lives on the line every day. They are sworn to protect and that's what they are doing. I just think to have somebody create an oversight board is the wrong step," Richmond said.
"And I just want to assure you that this is definitely not anti-police. This is to help the police get better," Kruse said in response. "We had a lot of law enforcement personnel come to our committee meetings and advise on how best to do this, so this is not an adversarial situation."
If the ad hoc study committee is approved next Thursday by the board, Kruse will then begin appointing members to it with the help of the CJMC. It's been recommended that the fabric of the committee be diverse and include both lawmakers and civilians.
The length of time the committee will need to complete its task is currently unknown, but it will eventually bring a recommendation to the board. After that, if it's recommended the oversight board should be created, every community in the county would have to opt in to be part of it.