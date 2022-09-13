La Crosse County eyes larger $208.2M budget, includes no new borrowing and lower tax rate

La Crosse County is eyeing a larger budget for 2023, and it includes a lower tax rate, no new outside borrowing and additional raises for staff.

Interim county administrator Jane Klekamp presented the proposed $208.2 million budget to the La Crosse County Board at its planning meeting Monday evening.

The budget is a climb from last year's $170.8 million 2022 budget, largely due to the $11.5 million renovations for the Hillview Health Care Campus and the accounting for American Rescue Plan Act dollars. That federal money wasn't being spent or allocated last year like they are now, and it was kept out of the bottom line for 2022.

Next year's budget will include a continued decrease in La Crosse County's portion of property taxes, down to a tax rate of 2.9. This is the amount that someone owes for every $1,000 a property is worth, meaning an average $100,000 home would see a bill of $290, a decrease of 9.6% from last year.

The county's tax rate has been decreasing for the last seven years, and according to Klekamp, has decreased 25% since 2017.

Property taxes will help pay for about 18% of the overall budget, or about $37.5 million. Other funding sources the county will tap into include grants, public charges, sales tax and ARPA funds.

The county will also avoid using any new outside borrowing for the first time since 2003, Klekamp said.

This is largely due to past conservative budgeting, more revenue than expected from sales tax and an increase in equalized values, which means the overall value of properties in the county went up.

Instead, the county will dip into its savings, which has grown in recent years and is equivalent to about 70% of the calculated expenses.

La Crosse County employees will also see another 3% raise in 2023 with the new budget, with no increase in health insurance premiums. Klekamp said this will put pay for employees at its highest point in 10 years.

Klekamp highlighted a number of projects in the budget, including new accessible restrooms at Goose Island County Park, a property storage facility for the sheriff's office, additional social workers for those with housing insecurities and the improved Hillview campus.

The county has also continued to chip away at its debt. In 2023, the debt will shrink to $59.3 million from the $79.1 million in 2019.

This budget will go through more review from the board and the public before it's completely adopted in November.