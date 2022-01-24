 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
La Crosse County GOP favors Kleefisch, Testin as governorship duo in straw poll

Rebecca Kleefisch

Then Lt. Governor Rebecca Kleefisch speaks at Empire Screen Printing in Onalaska in 2018 with Gov. Scott Walker to kick off their 2018 re-election campaign.

At a meeting over the weekend the La Crosse County Republican Party overwhelmingly showed its support for former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and Sen. Patrick Testin in the race for Wisconsin's next governor and lieutenant governor, respectively.

The results came from a straw poll conducted at a caucus meeting on Saturday, Jan. 20 at the 3rd Congressional District headquarters in Onalaska, where members voted between Republican candidates for each office.

Wisconsin State Sen. Patrick Testin, R-Stevens Point

Testin

Party chair Bill Feehan shared the results in a media release Monday that showed 85% of those in attendance supported Kleefisch for governor and 89% supported Testin for lieutenant.

Testin, who is from Stevens Point, announced his campaign last fall. He represents the state's 24th Senate District, which includes Jackson and Monroe counties.

Bill Feehan

Feehan

Kleefisch was lieutenant governor under former Republican Gov. Scott Walker from 2011-19. She has emerged as the Republican frontrunner for the 2022 gubernatorial race, and both she and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers have each outraised their fellow candidates in what is expected to be a historically expensive race.

People are also reading…

Other Republican candidates running for the positions ranked lower with the county party. Kevin Nicholson, who ran for U.S. Senate in 2018, received 7% support for a possible run for governor; Adam Fischer received 2%; Jonathon Wichmann received 2%; and 4% of those in attendance were undecided.

For lieutenant governor, David Varnam received 7% of the vote and the remaining 4% of votes were undecided.

Feehan said that attendance at Saturday's meeting was "the highest in over a decade," and endorsed 3rd Congressional District candidate Derrick Van Orden, R-Prairie du Chien, was among the group.

Derrick Van Orden

Derrick Van Orden

According to Feehan's statement, Van Orden said to the caucus, "Republicans know that western Wisconsin will determine the outcome of the most important elections in the country. We have an outstanding slate of local, state and federal candidates who are leading the way to take back our communities, culture and country."

A primary for Wisconsin's gubernatorial race will be held on Aug. 9 and the general election will be held on Nov. 8.

