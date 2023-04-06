Sara Koopman has been appointed as associate administrator at La Crosse County, effective May 1.

Koopman currently works as the chief operating officer at the La Crosse Area YMCA, where she is responsible for budget preparation, financial reporting to the board, and assists with strategic planning initiatives.

A certified public accountant, she served as the deputy finance director at La Crosse County from 2007 to 2015. Prior to that, she worked for Hawkins Ash CPAs as a public accounting manager, providing tax and audit services for some of the region’s largest businesses.

“I am excited to work at La Crosse County,” Koopman said. “The services provided by the county have a significant impact for our community. This is a great opportunity to be part of the team working to continually enhance those services in a cost-effective manner.”

Koopman has a bachelor of science in accounting from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and serves on the boards of the Women’s Fund of Greater La Crosse and the Coulee Region Humane Society. In her new role, she will support the county administrator, helping guide and implement decisions across 27 departments.

“We are incredibly lucky to be able to bring Sara’s proven leadership skills to La Crosse County,” said Jane Klekamp, county administrator. “She will make our team stronger and sharpen our focus on better serving the public.”

The associate administrator position was previously held by Klekamp, who was appointed as county administrator in January, replacing Steve O’Malley, who retired. Koopman was selected for the key leadership role after a national search.

La Crosse County’s $208 million annual budget supports around 1,100 employees who work in areas that include long-term care, libraries, parks, public works, health, public safety, election administration and human services.

